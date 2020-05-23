PM Narendra Modi announces relief aid worth Rs 1000 crore for West Bengal, Rs 500 crore for Odisha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the states of West Bengal and Odisha on May 22, 2020 to survey the damage and destruction caused by Cyclone Amphan. The Prime Minister first visited West Bengal and then later, Odisha to take stock of the situation in the wake of the severely devastating super cyclone.

The Prime Minister conducted aerial surveys of the regions affected in both the states along with the respective Chief Ministers and held review meetings. This was Prime Minister's first visit out of Delhi in 83 days, which is almost 3 months. His last visit out of Delhi was to Prayagraj and Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh on February 29, 2020.

PM Modi was accompanied by Union Ministers including Babul Supriyo, Dharmendra Pradhan, Debashree Chaudhuree and Pratap Chandra Sarangi who belong to West Bengal and Odisha.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi conducts aerial survey of areas affected by #CycloneAmphan in West Bengal. CM Mamata Banerjee is also accompanying. pic.twitter.com/Da7NebJhws — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

PM's visit to West Bengal: Key Highlights

•Following an aerial survey of the affected areas, PM Narendra Modi conducted a review meeting in Basirhat with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and other state officials on Cyclone Amphan.

•The Prime Minister recalled that in May 2019, while the country was busy with elections, the state of Odisha faced one of the worst cyclones. Now after a year, Cyclone Amphan has affected India's coastal areas. PM Modi said that the people of West Bengal have been worst affected by the cyclone.

•PM Modi reiterated the centre and state's support with the people affected by Cyclone Amphan and announced an allocation of Rs 1000 crore for immediate assistance of West Bengal in the wake of the devastating cyclone. •The central government will also send a team to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to the cyclone and the current situation of the affected areas. PM Modi assured that all aspects regarding rehabilitation and reconstruction will be addressed.

•The Prime Minister also announced Rs 2 lakh as compensation to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives. The centre also announced Rs 50000 each to those who have gotten seriously injured due to cyclone.

•The Prime Minister highlighted that while containing coronavirus calls for social distancing, battling Cyclone Amphan required people to move to safe areas. Despite this, he pointed out that West Bengal has been fighting well.

PM's visit to Odisha: Key Highlights

•PM Narendra Modi first conducted an aerial survey of areas affected by Cyclone Amphan in Odisha, accompanied by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Governor Ganeshi Lal.

#WATCH: PM Modi conducted aerial survey of areas affected by #CycloneAmphan in Odisha today. CM Naveen Patnaik&Guv Ganeshi Lal also accompanied. Financial assistance of Rs 500 Cr announced for state, ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to next of kin of deceased&Rs 50,000 to seriously injured pic.twitter.com/XiUyIfrKDx — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

•PM Modi later held a review meeting with senior officials and minister of the state in Bhubaneswar.

•PM Modi announced Rs 500 crore as relief aid for Odisha as an advance measure and assured that the centre will provide further help to the state in making the remaining arrangements to come out of this crisis, following the complete survey and formation of a rehabilitation plan.

Govt of India announces Rs 500 Crore for Odisha, as a measure in advance. Govt will further help Odisha govt and make rest of the arrangements to come out of this crisis, after the complete survey and the formation of a rehabilitation plan: PM Narendra Modi #CycloneAmphan pic.twitter.com/Zl6geN65qo — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

•While expressing condolences to the lives lost, the Prime Minister announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to those who got seriously injured during the cyclone.

Background

This is PM Narendra Modi's second visit to West Bengal in 2020. He had earlier visited the state on January 11-12 to take part in the 150th-anniversary celebrations of Kolkata Port Trust. He had then dedicated to the nation cultural heritage projects such as construction of a new museum at the Old Currency Building and a programme at Belur Math.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on May 21, 2020 announced funds worth Rs 1000 crore for the restoration work in areas affected by Cyclone Amphan. The deadly cyclone has killed 80 people so far in the state.

Cyclone Amphan made its landfall on May 20, 2020 and its high intensity continued till May 21, 2020 causing widespread damage and devastation in several parts of Bengal including capital city Kolkata and several parts of Odisha in India. The cyclonic storm damaged power and telecom infrastructure in various districts, damaged thousands of homes and uproots several trees and electric poles. Lakhs of people have been impacted by the cyclone in the two states.