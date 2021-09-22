PM Narendra Modi's US visit: PM Modi to participate in QUAD summit, address UNGA- Know full agenda!

PM Narendra Modi's US visit 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to embark on a 5-day visit to the United States today, September 22, 2021. This would be the Prime Minister's first foreign trip after March 2021 and second since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

The Prime Minister is scheduled to attend the QUAD summit, hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and address the General Debate session of the UN General Assembly during his US visit.

This would be PM Modi's first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden. The two leaders have met previously through virtual mode for several multilateral meetings including the QUAD summit and G-7 Summit.

PM Narendra Modi's US visit: Know Full Schedule & Key Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla.

Before departing for the US, PM Modi said, "I will participate in first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Australian PM Scott Morrison & Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga. The Summit provides an opportunity to identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for Indo-Pacific region."

He added saying, "My visit to US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia - and take forward our collaboration on important global issues."

September 24- PM Modi-Joe Biden Bilateral meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House before the QUAD Summit.

During the bilateral meeting, the two leaders are expected to discuss the current regional security situation, especially with regard to Afghanistan. They are also expected to discuss ways to boost bilateral ties in trade, investment and defence and security.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet the US Vice President Kamala Harris. This would be Prime Minister's first formal interaction with the Vice President.

September 24- QUAD Summit

PM Narendra Modi will participate in the first-ever in-person QUAD summit on September 24, 2021. The summit will be hosted by US President Joe Biden and will also see in attendance Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

During the summit, the QUAD leaders will focus on deepening their ties and advance cooperation in areas including promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific region, addressing the climate crisis and combatting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other key issues that will be discussed during the QUAD Summit include the recent developments in Afghanistan, rising terror threat, maritime security, cyber security, climate change and education, connectivity and infrastructure and emerging technologies and cyberspace.

The four QUAD leaders are expected to share their views and perspectives on the regional situation and emerging challenges in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region and deliberate on how to work together to contain COVID-19 and develop a common approach to address climate change.

The leaders will also take stock of progress made since their virtual summit in March especially regarding the COVID-19 vaccine partnership and identify new areas of cooperation that will benefit the Indo-Pacific region as a whole.

Quad is a grouping of four like-minded countries India, the US, Japan and Australia, which was initially formed in 2007 but ceased to exist later after Australia's withdrawal. The grouping was revived in 2017 to curb the growing military power of China in the South China Sea and ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

September 25- United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the General Debate of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 25, 2021.

PM Modi is expected to speak on important issues including the current regional situation, cross-border terrorism, climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and the need to reform multilateral institutions.

Bilateral meetings with Australian and Japan PMs

The Prime Minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Significance

This will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first foreign visit beyond the neighbourhood since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020. He had made a brief visit to Bangladesh in March 2021.