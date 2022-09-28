Popular Front of India (PFI) banned and its affiliates for five years

The Government of India has banned the Popular Front of India(PFI), its affiliates, and associates. PFI has been banned as an unlawful association with instant effect for five years under the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967.

The ban is also applicable to PFI fronts including Rehab India Foundation(RIF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Women’s Front, Empower India Foundation, Rehab Foundation, Kerala, Campus Front of India(CFI), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization(NCHRO), and Junior Front, as an “unlawful association”.

"I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma



Popular Front of India(PFI) ban: All you need to know