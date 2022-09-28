Popular Front of India (PFI) banned and its affiliates for five years
The Government of India banned the Popular Front of India(PFI), its affiliates, and associates. It has been banned for five years under the Unlawful Activities Act, 1967.
The ban is also applicable to PFI fronts including Rehab India Foundation(RIF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Women’s Front, Empower India Foundation, Rehab Foundation, Kerala, Campus Front of India(CFI), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization(NCHRO), and Junior Front, as an “unlawful association”.
"I welcome the ban on (Popular Front of India) #PFI by the Government of India. Government is firm in its resolve to ensure that anyone with a diabolical, divisive or disruptive design against India shall be dealt with iron fist," tweets Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma— ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2022
Popular Front of India(PFI) ban: All you need to know
- According to the reports, the ban has been imposed against PFI and its affiliates for indulging in unlawful activities, which are prejudicial to the security, integrity, and sovereignty of the country.
- The ban has been imposed under section 4 of the UAPA and has the effect of five years.
- The government applied a ban, mentioning that the investigations have established clear linkages between the PFI and its associates.
- The central government notification also stated that the PFI is involved in various “criminal and terror cases and shows subsequent disrespect towards the constitutional authority of the country and with funds and ideological support from outside it has become a vital threat to the internal security of the country.
- It is also accused that the PFI has created affiliates with the motto of enhancing its reach among distinct sections of the society such as women, youth, students, or weaker sections of the society with the primary objective of expanding its membership, reach, and fundraising capacity.
- The reports also say that the PFI and its associates are accused of having a Hub and Spoke relationship with the PFI as the Hub and using the mass outreach and fundraising capability to strengthen its capability for unlawful activities.
- The PFI and its affiliates are also charged with operating ‘openly as a socio-economic, educational, and political organization but, they’ve been carrying a secret agenda to radicalize a specific section of the society working for undermining the concept of democracy and show disrespect to the constitutional authority and set up of the country.
