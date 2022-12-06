President’s Standard and Colour’s new design, and new Navy Crest Unveiled

A new design for the President’s Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest has been unveiled at Visakhapatnam on December 4, 2022, by the President of India.

The design has been made keeping the ongoing National endeavour to move away from the colonial past. It also draws inspiration from history.

The President of India has approved the introduction of a new design for the President’s Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest for the Indian Navy, which were unveiled at Visakhapatnam on Navy Day on 04 December. pic.twitter.com/mL0oWk4qYL — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

President’s Standard and Colour’s new design: Key details

The Red Horizontal and Vertical Lines on the White Ensign have been replaced with a Blue Octagon. The Octagon is with Twin Golden Borders encompassing the National Emblem atop a clear anchor and ‘National Emblem ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed on the stock of the Anchor. Meanwhile, the National Flag has been retained on the upper left canton. The design of the President’s Standard and Colour for the Indian Navy was designed first on 6 September 2017 that comprises one horizontal and vertical red band intersecting at the center. The National Emblem has been inserted at their intersection. The National Flag has been placed at the upper left canton adjacent to the staff and a Golden Elephant was at the lower right canton on the fly side. The design was inspired by the erstwhile Naval Ensign.

What are the components of President’s Standard and Colour’s new design?

A new Naval Ensign was adopted by the Indian Navy on September 2, 2022. The new design of the President’s Standard and Colour comprises three main constituents - the National Flag, the State Emblem, and a Navy Blue - Gold Octagon below the Golden State Emblem. The National flag is in the upper left canton adjacent to the staff and the State Emblem is undescribed with ‘Satyamev Jayate’ in Golden Colour on the upper right canton on the fly side. The Octagon has two golden octagonal borders, encompassing the golden National Emblem resting atop an anchor; and superimposed on a shield. Below the shield, within the octagon, in a golden bordered ribbon, on a Navy Blue background, is inscribed the motto of the Indian Navy ‘Sam No Varunah’ in golden Devnagri script.

What does President’s Standard and Colour highlight?

Power, Courage, Confidence, and Pride are represented by the Golden State Emblem. The Navy Blue - Golden Octagon design is based on Shivaji Maharaj Rajmudra, or the Seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and depicts the eight directions (four cardinal and four intercardinal), signifying the Indian Navy's marine spread. The President's Standard and Color honour India's great maritime history while also signifying a strong, brave, confident, and proud Indian Navy.

