Prime Minister Modi inaugurates Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline

PM Modi on January 5, 2021, dedicated Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline to the nation. The event marked a significant milestone towards the creation of ‘One Nation One Gas Grid’.

As per PM Modi, the futuristic project will also positively impact many people and will be a landmark in India’s quest for Urja Atmanirbharta. The Chief Ministers as well as the Governors of Kerala and Karnataka, along with the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan will also be present during the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the inauguration event of the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, via video conferencing.



Governors and Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Kerala, along with Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas present. pic.twitter.com/tutKTOuqx5 — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

Objective of Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline:

The newly inaugurated pipeline will be supplying affordable and environment-friendly fuel in the form of Piped Natural gas (PNG) to the households and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) to the transportation sector.

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates the Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline, via video conferencing; says, "It is an honour to dedicate the 450-km pipeline to the nation. This is an important day for India, especially for people of Karnataka and Kerala." pic.twitter.com/G7UuoqfCOb — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

The pipeline will also be supplying Natural Gas to industrial and commercial units across the districts. The consumption of cleaner and natural fuel will also be beneficial in improving air quality by controlling air pollution.

Kochi-Mangaluru natural gas pipeline: Key Details

• The natural gas pipeline of 450 km has been built by GAIL (India) Ltd.

• The transportation capacity of the pipeline is 12 Million Metric Standard Cubic Meters per day.

• It will be carrying Natural Gas from the Liquified Natural Gas Regasification Terminal at Kochi in the state of Kerala to Mangaluru in Karnataka. It will also be passing through Thrissur, Ernakulam, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode, Kasaragod, and Kannur districts.

• The total cost of the newly inaugurated project was Rs. 3,000 crores. Its construction had created over 12-lakh man-days of employment.

• The laying of the natural gas pipeline was a challenge as its route required it to cross water bodies at over 100 locations. It was done through a special engineering technique called Horizontal Directional Drilling Method.