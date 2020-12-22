Prime Minister Modi presents ASSOCHAM Centenary Award to Ratan Tata

Prime Minister Modi presented the ASSOCHAM Enterprise of the Century Award to Ratan Tata, ahead of his keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India- ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19, 2020, via video conferencing.

Ratan Tata received the prestigious award on behalf of the Tata Group. PM Modi praised Tata Group for playing a significant role in the development of India. While accepting the award, Ratan Tata acknowledged that in all the years he has been in the business, he has valued what the Prime Minister has been wanting to do. He added that PM Modi has led the country through the pandemic for which we all should be obliged.

PM Modi acknowledges Tata Group’s role in India’s development:

After presenting the award to Ratan Tata, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged that in the last 100 years, the entire TATA group has worked very hard in strengthening India’s economy and has helped the common Indian citizen. The award is an honour for his distinguished contributions to the country.

While accepting the award, Ratan Tata thanked PM Modi for leading the country through difficult times and also hoped that the industry will now be able to take forward the benefits of his strong leadership.

Ratan Tata honoured by the Indo-Israel Chamber of Commerce:

Ratan Tata has been awarded the ‘Global Visionary of Sustainable Business and Peace’ award in Dubai on December 21 at the launch of the Federation of Indo-Israel Chamber of Commerce’s International Chapter.

He has been awarded for promoting the innovation that supports peace and sustainability in the region, including with Palestinians. The President of India-Israel Chamber of Commerce, Raviv Byron, acknowledged that Ratan Tata has done a lot for India-Israel ties by contributing towards innovation that supports sustainability. He has also been a promoter of peace in the region.

About ASSOCHAM:

It was established by the promoter Chambers representing all the regions of India in 1920. ASSOCHAM has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold. It serves over 4.5 lakh members across India.

The Associated Chambers of Commerce of India represents the interests of trade and commerce in India. It also acts as an interface between the initiatives and issues with the goal of promoting both international and national trade and reduce trade barriers.