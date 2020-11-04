Priyanca Radhakrishnan becomes first-ever minister of New Zealand of Indian origin

Priyanca Radhakrishnan on November 2, 2020, became New Zealand’s first-ever minister of India-origin after Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern included five new ministers into her cabinet.

Priyanca Radhakrishnan, 41, was born in India. She did her schooling in Singapore and then moved to New Zealand for further education. She is also from the 2017 intake of new MPs and is the minister outside the cabinet of New Zealand. Ms. Radhakrishnan lives with her husband in Auckland.

The Health and Social Welfare Minister of Kerala, K. K. Shailaja congratulated Ms. Radhakrishnan for the charge of social development, youth welfare, and volunteer sector in New Zealand’s cabinet. She also informed that Priyanca is a native of Paravur, Ernakulam, Kerala.

Congratulations to Priyanka Radhakrishnan, who is given charge for social development, youth welfare and the volunteer sector in the @jacindaardern Cabinet. Priyanka is a native of Paravur, Ernakulam. This is the first time an Indian has become a minister in New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/UbJDQSGAOW — Shailaja Teacher (@shailajateacher) November 2, 2020

About Priyanca Radhakrishnan: Political Journey

• Priyanca Radhakrishnan has spent her life advocating on behalf of those people who often remain unheard such as migrant workers and women survivors of domestic violence who have been exploited.

• Radhakrishnan was first elected as Member of Parliament belonging to the Labour Party of New Zealand in 2017.

• Later in 2019, she was appointed as the Parliamentary Private Secretary to the Minister of Ethnic Communities.

• Her work in this specific area has also helped her build a strong base for her new role of Minister for Diversity, Inclusion, and Ethnic Communities.

• In addition to this, Radhakrishnan has also become the Minister for the Community and Voluntary Sector as well as the Associate Minister for Social Development and Employment.

New Ministers included in the cabinet of New Zealand:

While announcing the names of the new ministers, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated that she is excited to be bringing some new talent with the first-hand experience in the areas they will be responsible for.

She added that she is playing with people’s strengths. This is the cabinet and an executive that is based on the merit of its members but is also incredibly diverse. The new executive will be sworn in on November 6, 2020, after which the cabinet’s first meeting will take place.

PM of New Zealand highlighted that much of the focus is on making sure that the country’s economic recovery is hastened. She also warned that those ministers who don’t deliver will be shown the door.