PT Usha, former Indian Sprinter, to become the first woman President of Indian Olympic Association

IOA President2022: The legendary PT Usha is set to become the first woman President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) as the former Indian Sprinter emerged as the lone candidate for the top post for the elections to be held on December 10, 2022. The 58-year-old Usha filed her nomination papers for the top job on November 27 along with her team for the various posts. The deadline to file the nomination papers for the Indian Olympic Association elections ended on November 27, 2022.

Congratulations to legendary Golden Girl, Smt. P T Usha on being elected as the President of Indian Olympic Association. I also congratulate all the sporting heroes of our country on becoming the office bearers of the prestigious IOA! Nation is proud of them ! pic.twitter.com/LSHHdmMy9H — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 27, 2022

PT Usha: First woman President of IOA

1. A top sprinter in her heyday has also been elected as one of the 8 sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOM) by the Athletes Commission of the IOA, making her an electoral college member.

2. PT Usha will become the first Olympian and first international medallist to head the IOA in its 95-year-old history.

3. She dominated Indian and Asian athletics for two decades before retiring in 2000 with a bagful of international medals.

4. PT is the first sportsperson to represent India and become the IOA Chief since Maharaja Yadavindra Singh. He played a Test Match in 1934. He was also the third IOA President who held office from 1938 to 1960.

5. Fondly known as the Payyoli Express, PT Usha is being seen as a candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party which had nominated her as a Rajya Sabha Member in July 2022.

6. She is one of the most decorated Indian athletes, having won 11 medals, including 4 Gold in the Asian Games from 1982 to 1994.

7. She won all four Gold Medals in the 1986 Seoul Asian Games. She won 100 m and 200m medals in the 1982 New Delhi Asian Games. She also won phenomenal 23 medals, including 14 Gold, in the Asian Championships from 1983 to 1998, collectively in 100m, 200m, 400m hurdles, 4x100m relay, and 4x400m relay.

Indian Olympic Association Elections

The deadline to file the nomination papers for the IOA elections ended on November 27, 2022. The IOA elections returning officer Umesh Singha did not receive any nominations on November 25 and 26 but 24 candidates filed nominations for various posts on November 27.

There will be contests for one post of Vice President (female), and joint secretary (female). There were 12 candidates in the fray for four executive council members.

The Indian Olympic Association polls will be held to elect one President, one senior vice-president, two vice-presidents (one female and one male), two joint secretaries (one female and one male), six other executive council members, out of which two (one male and one female) shall be from the elected SOMs.

Indian Olympic Association

The Indian Olympic Association is the body that is responsible for selecting athletes to represent India at the Olympic Games, Asian Games as well as other international athletic meets, and for managing the Indian teams at these events. The association was created in 1927.

