Puducherry becomes fourth ‘Har Ghar Jal’ State/ Union Territory

Puducherry has become ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Union Territory by ensuring that every rural home in the UT has tap water connection.

With this, the Union Territory has become the fourth state/ UT to provide assured tap water supply to every rural home under Union Government’s flagship programme Jal JeevanMission after Goa, Telangana and Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Key Highlights

•Puducherry has achieved the ‘Har Ghar Jal’ status much ahead of the target fixed. All 1.16 lakh rural households in the union territory have a tap water supply now.

•During the UT's annual action plan in April 2021, it had decided to utilize various funds available through the convergence of different programmes like MGNREGS, JJM, SBM (G), CSR Fund, Local Area Development Fund and 15th Finance Commission Grants to PRIs etc at the village level and prepare a Village Action Plan (VAP) for achieving long-term drinking water security.

•The union territory is now also planning to get NABL accreditation/ recognition for its water quality testing laboratories and is take up testing of all drinking water sources on a campaign mode.

•It is also planning to effectively treat and reuse greywater coming out of homes.

•It is also working towards achieving water source sustainability.

Advantages •The union territory, fortunately, has various rivers and tributaries with seven in Karaikal district, five in Puducherry district, two in Mahé district and one in Yanam district. However, none of the rivers originate within the territory. •The Union Territory also has 84 irrigation tanks and over 500 ponds that are the lifeline for groundwater recharging systems, drinking water and agriculture. •The UT has also been working on rejuvenating its local water bodies and de-silting ponds.

Significance

Puducherry’s achievement is another indicator of the success of the Jal Jeevan Mission. Besides the Union Territory, Punjab and the UTs of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu have also crossed a milestone under the mission by assuring regular tap water supply in 75 percent of rural homes.

Now, around 26.31 lakh rural households out of total 34.73 lakh (76%) in Punjab have a tap water supply. The state aims to achieve 100% coverage of all rural households by 2022.