Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit India on December 6, Know Key Details

Putin visit to India 2021: Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit India on December 6, 2021, for the Annual Summit with PM Narendra Modi. During Putin’s visit to India, a number of pacts in the field of economy, defence, science and technology, trade are expected to be signed. The visit of Russian President Putin coincides with the delivery of the first batch of the S400 air defence systems to India by the end of 2021. Putin’s visit will be preceded by the first 2+2 dialogue of the foreign and defence ministers meeting and a joint military commission.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s visit to India on December 6: Key Agendas

During Putin’s visit to India on December 6, 2021, a number of pacts in the field of economy, defence, science and technology, trade are expected to be signed. The Summit will also witness the renewal of a framework for military-technical cooperation for the next decade (2021-31). A joint commission on technology and science is also likely to be announced.

India and Russia are at the stage of finalizing negotiations for the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistics Agreement (RELOS) which is likely to be signed during the Summit or the first 2+2 dialogue of the foreign and defence ministers meeting.

The situation and developments in Afghanistan since the Taliban take over are also expected to be taken up during 2+2 ministerial dialogue and the Summit. In August 2021, PM Modi and Russian President Putin had announced to create a permanent channel between India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and Russian counterpart Nikolay Patrushev for discussions relating to Afghanistan.

The visit of the Russian President coincides with the delivery of the first batch of the S400 air defence systems to India by the end of 2021. India and Russia had signed the contract for S400 air defence systems in October 2018.

Besides strategic areas of discussion, the COVID-19 crisis and overall health sector will also be discussed. India is a major production hub for Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin last visit to India

Last, Russian President Putin visited India in 2018 for the Annual Summit during which the contract for S400 system was signed between India and Russia. The last edition of the Summit between India-Russia in 2020 was postponed due to COVID-19.

List of international presidential trips made by Vladimir Putin in 2021

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, the visit to India on December 6 will be Putin’s second foreign visit in 2021.

The first foreign visit of Putin in 2021 was to Geneva for a summit-level meeting with US President Joe Biden. Putin had joined the G20 Summit virtually amid COVID-19 crisis in Russia.