India likely to be first buyer of Russia’s S-500 anti-aircraft missile system

Russia is likely to export its cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India and China in the future, said Dmitry Shugaev, Director, the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC). Russian Military will soon receive the first batch of S-500 missiles system, said Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 1.

Russia likely to export cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India

The Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC). Director Dmitry Shugaev said that Russia is planning to export the S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems once the armed forces of Russia have enough of these. The testing of the S-500 missile system has been completed.

India is a long-standing strategic partner of Russia, said Shugaev. India, China, and all other countries with whom it has a long-standing partnership and mutual relations could be the first buyers of the S-500 next-generation anti-aircraft missile systems. Earlier, Russia has concluded a contract for the S-400 with India. The first battalion set of S-400 will be delivered to India by the end of 2021.

About Russia’s cutting-edge S-500 anti-aircraft missile systems to India

Russia’s cutting-edge S-500 Prometey anti-aircraft missile system is a next-generation surface-to-air missile system with a range of approximately 600 kms (370 miles).

The S-500 Promotey has been designed and built to intercept and destroy intercontinental ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic cruise missiles and aircraft.

The S-500 anti-aircraft missile system is capable of detecting and simultaneously engaging upto 10 ballistic hypersonic targets.

Indian Navy launched 7th P1135.6 class frigate INS Tushil in Russia on October 28

Meanwhile, on October 28, 2021, the 7th Indian Navy Frigate of P1135.6 class INS Tushil was launched at Yantar Shipyard, Kaliningrad, Russia. INS Tushil is the first of the two ships of Project 1135.6 (also known as Krivak or Talwar class stealth frigates) that are being built in Russia at Yantar Shipyard for the Indian Navy under the IGA agreement.

Also read: Indian Navy launches 7th P1135.6 class frigate INS Tushil in Russia – Know Key Details