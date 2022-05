Rajya Sabha Elections 2022 on June 10: Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Kapil Sibbal, P Chidambaram - Full List of Retiring Rajya Sabha MPs

Rajya Sabha Elections 2022: The 57 Rajya Sabha seats, spread across 15 states will go polls on June 10, as per the Election Commission of India. Out of the 15 states, Uttar Pradesh has the highest share of seats that will go to polls with 11 seats falling vacant, followed by Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, from where 6 seats each will be falling vacant.

The biennial elections are taking place as the term of office of 57 Rajya Sabha MPs is due to expire between June and August.Some of the members who are retiring but will seek re-election include Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal and Deputy Leader of the House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi.

Other prominent MPs due to retire from the Rajya Sabha include former Union Minister P Chidambaram, Kapil Sibbal, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut, Praful Patel and Chief whip of Congress Party Jairam Ramesh.

Rajya Sabha Election 2022 Schedule

Rajya Sabha elections 2022 schedule Schedule Dates Issuance of Notifications May 24 Last Date of Filing Nominations May 31 Scrutiny of Nominations June 1 Last Date for Withdrawal of Candidature June 3 Date of Polls June 10 ( 9am to 4pm) Counting of Votes June 10 ( At 5 pm)

Rajya Sabha Elections on June 10: Know state-wise seat share

A total of 57 seats will go to polls on June 10 from 15 states. Following is the state-wise seat distribution-

Andhra Pradesh - 4

Bihar - 5

Chhattisgarh- 2

Haryana- 2

Jharkhand - 2

Karnataka- 4

Madhya Pradesh - 3

Maharashtra-6

Odisha-3

Punjab-2

Rajasthan- 4

Tamil Nadu- 6

Telangana - 2

Uttar Pradesh -11

Uttarakhand -1

Full List of Retiring Rajya Sabha Members 2022