Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh passes away at the age of 64

Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh Passes Away: As per the latest update, Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh has passed away at the age of 64. Reports indicate that he was undergoing medical treatment at a hospital based in Singapore for several past months. Earlier there were reports that Mr Singh was admitted to ICU and his family was by his side. The former Samajwadi Party leader, earlier today, had tweeted tribute to freedom fighter and educationist Bal Gangadhar Tilak on his death anniversary and also wished Eid Al Adha to all his followers.

Undergoing Treatment for Kidney Ailments

As per the initial reports coming in at this moment, Amar Singh was admitted to a hospital in Singapore and was undergoing Treatment for Kidney Ailments. Media reports say that Amar Singh had undergone a second Kidney transplant recently, which was successfully and he was recovering quickly. However, a wound in the wall of his abdomen which was not healing became infectious, which made his case critical. Earlier in 2003 as well, Singh had suffered from Kidney Failure in Dubai.

Tributes Pour in for Veteran Leaders

Following the news about passing away of Veteran Political Leader Amar Singh coming out, tributes have started pouring in. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has said that despite political differences, Mr Singh had always maintained cordial relations with all political parties and leaders. BJP's Shahnawaz Hussain pays tributes to Amar Singh. "No matter which party he belonged to, he had good relations with everybody."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh pays Tribute

वरिष्ठ नेता एवं सांसद श्री अमर सिंह के निधन के समाचार से दुःख की अनुभूति हुई है। सार्वजनिक जीवन के दौरान उनकी सभी दलों में मित्रता थी।



स्वभाव से विनोदी और हमेशा ऊर्जावान रहने वाले अमर सिंहजी को ईश्वर अपने श्रीचरणों में स्थान दें। उनके शोकाकुल परिवार के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएँ। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 1, 2020

A Glance at His Political Career

During his long spanning political career, Amar Singh is majorly remembered for his association with Samajwadi Party. He was a well-known confidante of SP leader Mulayam Singh Yadav. He rose to prominence in national politics during Dr Manmohan Singh’s UPA regime, when he along with 39 members of SP came to the rescue of the government after CPI withdrew its support over Nuclear Deal with the US.

In February 2010, he was expelled from the Samajwadi party along with his close associate Jaya Prada were expelled. Following this he had launched his own political party called Rashtriya Lok Manch in 2011. In 2014, he joined the Rashtriya Lok Dal party and contested Lok Sabha Elections from Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh, which he lost.