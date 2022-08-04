Ramsar Sites in India 2022: India adds 10 new wetlands- Check Full List of new Ramsar Sites in India

Ramsar Sites in India 2022: The 10 new Ramsar sites in India include six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Odisha, Goa, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. 

Vembannur Wetland in Tamil Nadu
Vembannur Wetland in Tamil Nadu

Ramsar Sites in India 2022: India has designated 10 more wetlands as Ramsar sites, taking the total tally of Ramsar Sites in India to 64. 

The Ramsar sites in India now cover a total area of 12,50,361 ha. The 10 new Ramsar sites in India include six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Goa, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. 

India had earlier designated five new Ramsar sites, three wetlands in Tamil Nadu, one in Mizoram and one in Madhya Pradesh.

The designation of these sites as Ramsar sites will help in conservation and management of these wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, which is also known as The Convention on Wetlands. 

READ ALSO: New Ramsar Sites in India 2022: India designates 5 new Ramsar wetland sites

Ramsar Sites in India 2022: Check 10 new Ramsar Sites

S.No

Name of wetland

State

Area (Ha)

1.

Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary

Tamil Nadu

72.04
2.

Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve

Tamil Nadu

52671.88

3.

Vembannur Wetland Complex

Tamil Nadu

19.75

4.

Vellode Bird Sanctuary

Tamil Nadu

77.19

5.

Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary

Tamil Nadu

40.35

6.

Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary

Tamil Nadu

43.77
7.

Satkosia Gorge

Odisha

98196.72
8.

Nanda Lake

Goa

42.01
9.

Ranganathituu BS

Karnataka

517.70
10

Sirpur wetland

 Madhya Pradesh

161

 

Total area of 10 wetlands

1,51,842.41

 

TOTAL area of 64 Ramsar Sites in India (After designation of 10 more sites as above)

12,50,361

Ramsar Convention

The Ramsar convention was established by UNESCO in Ramsar, Iran on February 2, 1971, and it came into force in 1975. India had signed the treaty on February 1, 1982. 

The Ramsar convention aims to provide for international cooperation and national action regarding conservation of wetlands of national importance and sustainable use of their resources.

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.

Related Stories

Comment ()

Post Comment

7 + 6 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs PDF February 2022
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF June 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF May 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF April 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF March 2022
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF February 2022
    View all