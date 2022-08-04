Ramsar Sites in India 2022: India adds 10 new wetlands- Check Full List of new Ramsar Sites in India

Ramsar Sites in India 2022: India has designated 10 more wetlands as Ramsar sites, taking the total tally of Ramsar Sites in India to 64.

The Ramsar sites in India now cover a total area of 12,50,361 ha. The 10 new Ramsar sites in India include six in Tamil Nadu and one each in Goa, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka.

India had earlier designated five new Ramsar sites, three wetlands in Tamil Nadu, one in Mizoram and one in Madhya Pradesh.

The designation of these sites as Ramsar sites will help in conservation and management of these wetlands of international importance under the Ramsar Convention, which is also known as The Convention on Wetlands.

Ramsar Sites in India 2022: Check 10 new Ramsar Sites

S.No Name of wetland State Area (Ha) 1. Koonthankulam Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 72.04 2. Gulf of Mannar Marine Biosphere Reserve Tamil Nadu 52671.88 3. Vembannur Wetland Complex Tamil Nadu 19.75 4. Vellode Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 77.19 5. Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 40.35 6. Udhayamarthandapuram Bird Sanctuary Tamil Nadu 43.77 7. Satkosia Gorge Odisha 98196.72 8. Nanda Lake Goa 42.01 9. Ranganathituu BS Karnataka 517.70 10 Sirpur wetland Madhya Pradesh 161 Total area of 10 wetlands 1,51,842.41 TOTAL area of 64 Ramsar Sites in India (After designation of 10 more sites as above) 12,50,361

Ramsar Convention

The Ramsar convention was established by UNESCO in Ramsar, Iran on February 2, 1971, and it came into force in 1975. India had signed the treaty on February 1, 1982.

The Ramsar convention aims to provide for international cooperation and national action regarding conservation of wetlands of national importance and sustainable use of their resources.