JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners List: Check Name of Awardees

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners: A total of 29 children were honoured with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 and they were selected from all regions across India for their outstanding achievement in social service, sports, innovation, bravery, art and culture and scholastic. 

Created On: Jan 24, 2022 17:29 IST
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the years 2021 and 2022 on January 24, 2022. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani was also present on the occasion.

PM Modi conferred digital certificates to the 61 winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 and 2022 using a block chain-driven technology that was developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project. The digital certificate will be stored on digital wallets installed on the mobile devices of the recipients.

This was the first time block chain technology was used for giving certificates to the awardees. The digital certificate is globally verifiable, unforgeable, selectively disclosable and sensitive to user content. 

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022

This year, a total of 29 children were honoured with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 and they were selected from all regions across India for their outstanding achievement in social service, sports, innovation, bravery, art and culture and scholastic. 

The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 winners include 15 boys and 14 girls and they belong to 21 states and union territories. The awards felicitation ceremony took place virtually due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The ceremony took place on the occasion of National Girl Child Day and as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

The awardees had joined along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate from their district Head Quarters. 

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Prize Money

The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar carries a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, which was transferred online to the respective winners' accounts during the programme by PM Modi. 

Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: Complete List of Winners

S. No.

Name

Category

State/ UT
1. 

Gauri Maheshwari

Art & Culture

Rajasthan

2.

Remona Evette Pereira

Art & Culture

Karnataka

3.

Deviprasad

Art & Culture

Kerala

4.

Syed Fateen Ahmed

Art & Culture

Karnataka

5.

Daulas Lambamayum

Art & Culture

Manipur

6. 

Dhritishman Chakraborty

Art & Culture

Assam

7. 

Gurugu Himapriya

Bravery

Andhra Pradesh

8.

Shivangi Kale

Bravery

Maharashtra

9.

Dhiraj Kumar

Bravery

Bihar

10.

Shivam Rawat

Innovation

Uttarakhand

11.

Vishalini N C

Innovation

Tamil Nadu

12.

Jui Abhijit Keskar

Innovation

Maharashtra

13.

Puhabi Chakraborti

Innovation

Tripura

14.

Aswatha Biju

Innovation

Tamil Nadu

15.

Banita Dash

Innovation

Odisha

16. 

Tanish Sethi

Innovation

Haryana

17.

Avi Sharma

Scholastic

Madhya Pradesh

18.

Meedhansh Kumar Gupta

Social Service

Punjab

19. 

Abhinav Kumar Choudhary

Social Service

Uttar Pradesh

20.

Pal Sakshi

Social Service

Bihar

21.

Aakarsh Kaushal

Social Service

Haryana

22.

Arushi Kotwal

Sports

Jammu & Kashmir

23.

Shriya Lohia

Sports

Himachal Pradesh

24.

Telukunta Virat Chandra

Sports

Telangana

25.

Chandhary Singh Choudhary

Sports

Uttar Pradesh

26.

Jiya Rai

Sports

Uttar Pradesh
27.

Swayam Patil

Sports

Maharashtra
28.

Tarushi Gaur

Sports

Chandigarh

29.

Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia

Sports

Gujarat
Source: PIB

 

Take Weekly Tests on app for exam prep and compete with others. Download Current Affairs and GK app

एग्जाम की तैयारी के लिए ऐप पर वीकली टेस्ट लें और दूसरों के साथ प्रतिस्पर्धा करें। डाउनलोड करें करेंट अफेयर्स ऐप

AndroidIOS
Read the latest Current Affairs updates and download the Monthly Current Affairs PDF for UPSC, SSC, Banking and all Govt & State level Competitive exams here.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

4 + 2 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Monthly Current Affairs PDF

    • Current Affairs PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs PDF July 2021
    View all

    Monthly Current Affairs Quiz PDF

    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF December 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF November 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF October 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF September 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF August 2021
    • Current Affairs Quiz PDF July 2021
    View all