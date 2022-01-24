Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners List: Check Name of Awardees
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 Winners: A total of 29 children were honoured with the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 and they were selected from all regions across India for their outstanding achievement in social service, sports, innovation, bravery, art and culture and scholastic.
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually interacted with the winners of Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the years 2021 and 2022 on January 24, 2022. Union Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Zubin Irani was also present on the occasion.
PM Modi conferred digital certificates to the 61 winners of Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2021 and 2022 using a block chain-driven technology that was developed by IIT Kanpur under the National Blockchain Project. The digital certificate will be stored on digital wallets installed on the mobile devices of the recipients.
This was the first time block chain technology was used for giving certificates to the awardees. The digital certificate is globally verifiable, unforgeable, selectively disclosable and sensitive to user content.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts and confers digital certificates to Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees for the years 2022 and 2021 using blockchain technology, via video conferencing pic.twitter.com/Dyctaln6xV— ANI (@ANI) January 24, 2022
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022
The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022 winners include 15 boys and 14 girls and they belong to 21 states and union territories. The awards felicitation ceremony took place virtually due to the COVID-19 situation in the country. The ceremony took place on the occasion of National Girl Child Day and as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
The awardees had joined along with their parents and concerned District Magistrate from their district Head Quarters.
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar Prize Money
The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar carries a cash prize worth Rs 1 lakh, which was transferred online to the respective winners' accounts during the programme by PM Modi.
Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2022: Complete List of Winners
|
S. No.
|
Name
|
Category
|
State/ UT
|1.
|
Gauri Maheshwari
|
Art & Culture
|
Rajasthan
|
2.
|
Remona Evette Pereira
|
Art & Culture
|
Karnataka
|
3.
|
Deviprasad
|
Art & Culture
|
Kerala
|
4.
|
Syed Fateen Ahmed
|
Art & Culture
|
Karnataka
|
5.
|
Daulas Lambamayum
|
Art & Culture
|
Manipur
|
6.
|
Dhritishman Chakraborty
|
Art & Culture
|
Assam
|
7.
|
Gurugu Himapriya
|
Bravery
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8.
|
Shivangi Kale
|
Bravery
|
Maharashtra
|
9.
|
Dhiraj Kumar
|
Bravery
|
Bihar
|
10.
|
Shivam Rawat
|
Innovation
|
Uttarakhand
|
11.
|
Vishalini N C
|
Innovation
|
Tamil Nadu
|
12.
|
Jui Abhijit Keskar
|
Innovation
|
Maharashtra
|
13.
|
Puhabi Chakraborti
|
Innovation
|
Tripura
|
14.
|
Aswatha Biju
|
Innovation
|
Tamil Nadu
|
15.
|
Banita Dash
|
Innovation
|
Odisha
|
16.
|
Tanish Sethi
|
Innovation
|
Haryana
|
17.
|
Avi Sharma
|
Scholastic
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
18.
|
Meedhansh Kumar Gupta
|
Social Service
|
Punjab
|
19.
|
Abhinav Kumar Choudhary
|
Social Service
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
20.
|
Pal Sakshi
|
Social Service
|
Bihar
|
21.
|
Aakarsh Kaushal
|
Social Service
|
Haryana
|
22.
|
Arushi Kotwal
|
Sports
|
Jammu & Kashmir
|
23.
|
Shriya Lohia
|
Sports
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
24.
|
Telukunta Virat Chandra
|
Sports
|
Telangana
|
25.
|
Chandhary Singh Choudhary
|
Sports
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
26.
|
Jiya Rai
|
Sports
|
Uttar Pradesh
|27.
|
Swayam Patil
|
Sports
|
Maharashtra
|28.
|
Tarushi Gaur
|
Sports
|
Chandigarh
|
29.
|
Anvi Vijay Zanzarukia
|
Sports
|
Gujarat
|Source: PIB
