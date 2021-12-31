Appearing for Competitive Exams? Click here for FREE Mock Tests!

RedInk Awards 2021 winners: Danish Siddiqui named ‘Journalist of the Year’; Check full list of winners

Red ink awards 2021 winners list: Redink Awards 2021 by Mumbai Press Club was held to recognize excellent writing and good journalism. Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan in July 2021, was posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ while Senior Journalist Prem Shankar Jha RedInk 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award. The winners of Red ink awards 2021 also include Faye D' Souza, Saurabh Shukla, and Mahtab Alam among others. 

Created On: Dec 31, 2021 12:52 IST
Redink Awards 2021 winners: The Redink Awards for Excellence in Journalism 2021 were presented on December 29, 2021, by Mumbai Press Club with the Chief Justice of India NV Ramana as a Chief Guest at the virtual event. Photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, who died during an assignment in Afghanistan in July 2021, was posthumously awarded as the ‘Journalist of the Year’ by the Mumbai Press Club.

Chief Justice NV Ramana presented the prestigious Redink Award to Danish Siddiqui for his spectrum of investigative and impactful news photography. The award of ‘Journalist of the Year’ was received by Siddiqui’s wife Frederike Siddiqui.

Mumbai Press Club also awarded the Red ink awards 2021 to various other journalists. They were honoured in 12 categories for their ethics and hard work in the field of Journalism.

Red ink Award 2021 Lifetime Achievement

RedInk 2021 Lifetime Achievement Award was bestowed on Senior Journalist Prem Shankar Jha for his long and distinguished career of analytical and incisive writing. Chief Justice Ramana, while bestowing Red ink award 2021 lifetime achievement, said that Jha’s reputation for hard work, intellectual rigour, and highest ethical standards are unparalleled in the field.

Red ink Journalist of the year award 2021

Danish Siddiqui was the Chief Photographer for Reuters India. He was killed on July 15, 2021, while on duty in Afghanistan. His spectrum of news photography which was investigative and impactful ranged from anti-CAA protests, Rohingyas to COVID-19 and Afghanistan Civil War.

Mumbai Press Club Red ink awards 2021:

The RedInk Award was instituted by the Mumbai Press Club a decade ago to recognize the good investigative and featured writing as well as to raise the bar of journalism in India.

Red ink award 2021 was the 10th edition of recognition for excellent writing and good journalism.

Red ink awards 2021 winners list

Winners

Categories

1. Varsha Tolgalkar

2. Mrityunjay Singh

Business & Economy

Sagar

Crime

1. Ishan Kukreti

2.  Kundan Pandey

3. Soundaram Ramanathan

4. Sugandha Arora

5. Sofia Bind

Environment

1. Priyanka Pulla

2. Faye D’ Souza

3. Arun Rengaswamy

Health & Wellness

1. Kumar Sambhav Shrivastava

2. Prabhakar Tamilarasu

3.  Tridip Kanti Mandal

4. Syed Shahriyar

Human Rights

1. Kathakali Chanda

2. Makepeace Sitlhou

Lifestyle & Entertainment

1. Abhishek Angad

2. Saurabh Shukla

Politics

1. Bhavya Dore

2. Ganesh Raghunath Kale

3. Pallava Bagla

Science & Innovation

1. Mihir Vasavada

Sports

1. Mahtab Alam

2. Majid Maqbool

The Arts

1. Apoorva Diwakar Salkade

2. Manisha Mondal

The Big Picture

1. Asmita Bakshi

2. Shrikant Fakirba Bangale

Women Empowerment & Gender Equality

 

