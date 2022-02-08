Reimagining Museums Global Summit 2022: Culture Ministry to organise first of its kind global summit 

The Union Ministry of Culture will organize a first-of-its-kind Global Summit on ‘Reimagining Museums in India’ on February 15-16, 2022. The summit will be inaugurated by Union Culture Minister G. Kishan Reddy.

The Reimagining Museums Global Summit 2022 will focus on best practices and strategies to develop India’s museums. It will be organised as a part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, a flagship program to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence.

The global summit aims to bring together experts and practitioners in the field of museum development and management from India and around the world on a common platform to discuss best practices and strategies.

Reimagining Museums in India Global Summit 2022

Key Agenda

-Sharing global best practices for museum development and management

-Understanding current needs of Museums in India

-Fostering partnerships between Indian and International Museums

-Developing blueprint for renewal of Indian museums

Schedule

Date: February 15-16

Venue: Virtual

Other Key Details

• The Global Summit is being organised in partnership with Bloomberg. It will be held online for two days and is open for public participation.

• The virtual summit will be conducted with four broad themes: Architecture and Functional Needs, Management, Collections Curation & Conservation practices) and Education and Audience Engagement.

• The summit will see participation from 25 museologists and museum professionals who will speak on reimagined priorities and practices for Museums.

• The knowledge sharing is expected to lead to the creation of a blueprint for the development of new museums and reinvigorate existing museums in India.

How to sign up to participate in the summit?

To participate in the summit, visit and sign up on this website - https://www.reimaginingmuseumsinindia.com/

Why is the global summit on museums important?

Museums being repositories of the history of our civilization play an important role in the preservation and sharing of our cultural heritage with future generations.

Union Minister of Culture, G. Kishan Reddy said, "India’s 1000+ museums are instrumental in not just showcasing and preserving this cultural heritage, but also educating future generations.”

Culture Secretary Govind Mohan, added, “Through the Global Summit on reimagining museums in India, the Ministry of Culture aims to convene key global thought leaders to understand the best approach for developing India’s museums, forge strategic partnerships between Indian and Global museums, and draw a masterplan for renewal of Indian museums to make them truly world class.”