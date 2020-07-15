Reliance AGM 2020: Google to invest Rs 33,737 crore for 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms

Reliance AGM 2020: Reliance Industries is currently conducting its 43rd Annual General Meeting. In one of the most awaited announcements, RIL Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani confirmed that Google will be RIL's new strategic partner.

The RIL Chairman made the announcement after introducing all the entities that recently invested in Jio Platforms. Ambani announced that Google will invest Rs 33,737 crore for a 7.7 percent stake in Jio Platforms.

RIL share price record high

The Reliance Industries share price touched a record high today ahead of its 43rd AGM. The RIL share price currently stands at Rs 1,948.75.

Background

The RIL AGM 2020 is being held through video conferencing. The RIL shareholders from across the world are able to participate in the annual meeting by logging into the live event. Reliance Industries Limited recently became the first listed Indian company to cross Rs 12 lakh crore in market capitalisation.

Besides this, RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani became the sixth richest person in the world on July 14, 2020 after he overtook Larry Page, as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. According to the index, Mukesh Ambani's net worth was USD 72.4 billion around 4 pm on July 14.