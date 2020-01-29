Republic Day Parade 2020 awards: Assam tableau, Jal Jeevan Mission and NDRF named best

Union Defence Minister presented the awards related to the Republic Day Parade 2020 at Rashtriya Rangshala Camp in Delhi on January 28, 2020. Assam’s tableau was adjudged the best among all the 16 participating states and union territories.

The floats of Uttar Pradesh and Odisha were jointly named as second best. Odisha’s tableau displayed Lord Lingaraja’s famous Rukuna Ratha Yatra. Lord Lingaraja was worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in the 6th-century temple called 'Lingaraj Temple' at Bhubaneswar.

Uttar Pradesh’s tableau, on the other hand, displayed the cultural and religious tourism of the state with the theme 'Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav'.

Republic Day Parade 2020 awards: Full List of Winners

1. Best tableau among states/ UTs

Assam’s tableau was named the best tableau among all the 16 states and union territories participating at the Republic Day Parade 2020. The theme of the tableau was 'Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture'. Odisha and Uttar Pradesh’s tableau were tied for the second place.

2. Best tableau among ministries

The tableaux of the Ministry of Jal Shakti and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were jointly adjudged the best among the six tableaux from different ministries and departments. The Jal Shakti Ministry’s tableau displayed the government’s new ‘Jal Jeevan mission’ that aims to provide a working tap connection to every rural household by 2024 under Har Ghar Jal.

The NDRF’s tableau displayed the force’s successful journey of humanitarian service in natural and man-made disasters with the slogan 'Aapda Sewa Sadaiv'.

3. CPWD wins special prize

The Central Public Works Department’s tableau won a special prize for displaying different parts of the country decorated with colourful and fragrant flowers. The tableau had the theme 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari'.

4. Best Cultural performance

The best cultural performance award went to the children of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, B-Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi. The students from the school had displayed a colourful performance on the theme 'Mharo Rang Rangilo Rajasthan'. The children of West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur won the consolation prize for their presentation of Gujarati folk dance Garba.

Other Details

The Defence Minister also distributed cash prizes to the winners of 'Know Your Forces' online quiz competition, which was conducted by the Defence Ministry in coordination with MyGov.in between January 1-15, 2020. The online quiz was conducted to create a patriotic feeling among the people, especially the youth of the nation.

While the first prize was awarded to Kartik Bhatla, the second position went to Samulakranthikumar Reddy and third went to Payal Yadav. The first prize carried a cash reward worth Rs 25,000, the second prize carried a reward worth Rs 15,000 and the third carried a reward worth Rs 10,000.