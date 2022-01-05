Revised Home Isolation Guidelines for COVID patients: Discharge after 7 days- Check full Home Isolation Guidelines

Revised Home Isolation Guidelines 2022: The Union Health Ministry issued revised home isolation guidelines for mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 patients. As per the revised home isolation guidelines 2022, patients under home isolation will be discharged and can end their isolation after 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. There would be no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over.

The revised home isolation guidelines of the health ministry only apply to COVID-19 patients who have been clinically assessed and have been assigned as mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19. The guidelines state that such cases usually recover with minimal intervention and may be managed at home with proper medical guidance and monitoring.

Health Ministry's revised home isolation guidelines define mild and asymptomatic cases of COVID-19 as-

Asymptomatic cases of COVID-19: The asymptomatic cases are lab-confirmed cases who are not experiencing any symptoms of COVID-19 and have an oxygen saturation of more than 93 percent at room air.

Mild cases of COVID-19: The mild cases are patients with upper respiratory tract symptoms with or without fever, without shortness of breath and have an oxygen saturation of over 93 percent at room air.

Home Isolation Guidelines 2022

Guidelines for COVID patients

• The COVID patient must isolate himself/ herself from other household members and stay in a well-ventilated room with cross ventilation and windows.

• The patient should wear a triple-layer medical mask, preferably an N-95 mask, at all times and discard it after 8 hours of use or earlier if the mask becomes wet. The mask should be discarded after cutting them to pieces and putting them in a paper bag for at least 72 hours.

• The patient must drink a lot of fluids to maintain hydration and take rest and follow respiratory etiquettes at all times and also frequently wash hands using soap and water or clean using an alcohol-based sanitizer.

• The patient should not share personal items such as utensils with other people.

• The patient should self-monitor blood oxygen saturation with pulse oximeter and daily temperature and report promptly if any deterioration of symptom is noticed.

• The frequently touched surfaces in the room including doorknobs, handles and tabletops should be cleaned with soap, detergent and water.

Patients under home isolation will stand discharged & end isolation after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive & no fever for 3 successive days. There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over: Union Health Ministry pic.twitter.com/ZjIj5zDp2B — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022

Guidelines for Caregivers

• Should wear triple-layer medical mask, preferably N-95, when in the same room as the infected person.

• Should not touch the front portion of the mask during use.

• The caregiver should also avoid touching his/ her own face, nose or mouth.

• Avoid direct contact with any body fluid of the Covid patient including saliva and also avoid exposure to potentially contaminated items such as eating utensils, towels etc. Use disposable gloves while handling the patient.

• Maintain hand hygiene by regularly washing hands with soap and water.

• Ensure effective and safe disposal of general waste.

Home Isolation Discharge

The patient under home isolation will stand discharged after at least 7 days have passed from testing positive and no fever for 3 successive days. They will, however, have to continue wearing masks.

No need for re-testing

As per the health ministry's revised home isolation guidelines, there is no need for re-testing after hoe isolation period is over.

The asymptomatic contacts of infected COVID patients also need not undergo COVID test and can monitor health in-home quarantine.