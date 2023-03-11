“Naatu Naatu” from Film “RRR” all geared up for Oscars 2023, Lauren to perform on Nominated Song

Superhit film “RRR” to shine at the big Oscars event 2023 going to be held tomorrow i.e. March 12, 2203 (Sunday) in Los Angeles. The world-famed “Naatu Naatu” song from the movie has been nominated under the “Best Original Song” category.

Two activities are quite popular among Indians including Cricket and Awards. The populace of India is so fond of films, cinema and songs and India is one of the biggest countries in the world to have contributed extensively to various genres of films. SS Rajamouli’s film “RRR” has won millions of hearts globally since its release.



The infinite efforts of the South Indian film “RRR” make the nation proud beyond words. Moreover, very few people know that it is the first Indian film to be released in the Dolby Cinema format. Now apart from its victory at the HCA Awards where it got many prestigious honours, eyes are all set on the upcoming Oscars function.

Best Wishes to “RRR” at Oscars 2023

Everyone is expecting RRR to create history by winning the solid bronze and 24-carat gold-plated statuette. With hopes and felicitations, everyone is now looking forward to the big win at the Oscars Award function in 2023.

This moment is going to be extremely important for the Indian film industry. “Naatu Naatu” song from “RRR” has been nominated under the “Best Original Song” category, while “All That Breathes” and “Elephant Whisperers” are other following Indian nominees.

Oscars Competition

The song “Naatu Naatu” composed by MM Keeravaani is the only Indian song to be nominated under the “Best Original Song” category. The singers are Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. Fans and followers are impatiently waiting for the 95th Academy Awards event to be held tomorrow at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Competitors include Applause (Tell It Like a Woman), Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick), Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), and This Is a Life (Everything Everywhere All At Once).

Ram Charan, JR NTR, SS Rajamouli Ready for Oscars

Jr NTR joins Ram Charan and SS Rajamouli for Oscars 2023 in Los Angeles. The famous actor Ram Charan was seen barefoot at the airport for his travel to LA. Junior NTR has also been spotted by the media a few days later.

As per the reports, there are several parties going on side by side attended by the actors. Tomorrow the star cast will make its presence at the Red Carpet.

Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava. “Naatu Naatu." LIVE at the 95th Oscars.



Tune into ABC to watch the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, March 12th at 8e/5p! #Oscars95 pic.twitter.com/8FC7gJQbJs — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 28, 2023

“Naatu Naatu” Dance Performance

India is proud of SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan as it gets its name in the esteemed nominations list of Oscars 2023. On February 28, The Academy announced that the “Naatu Naatu” song would be performed live on the Oscars stage having superb singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava.

Earlier, an interaction was held where the song’s composer MM Keeravaani shared that rehearsals for the live performance are currently in progress as the team is working very hard to splash at the awards.

He also told that the song will be sung for 2-and-a-half minutes on stage. Rickey Minor is the music director for the Oscars 2023 whereas MM Keeravaani is working with him on the artistic piece. Also, reports came that actors who performed in the film, Ram Charan and Jr NTR will not be performing. Instead, the American actress and dancer Lauren Gottlieb will be seen rocking the stage with her fiery performance on the nominated song.

“RRR” Movie Re-Release in US

On March 03, 2023, Rajamouli’s Tollywood epic “RRR” kicked off in U.S. Theatres. According to recent updates, famous Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is the only Indian to present the awards at the Oscars 2023 among foreign renowned personalities. She made the announcement on social media almost a week ago.

