Russia, China sign MoU on lunar research station

Roscosmos Space Agency of Russia has informed that China and Russia signed a Memorandum of Understanding on March 9, 2021, to set up an international lunar research station.

The MoU between the two nations was signed by the head of the China National Space Administration Zhang Kejian and Chief of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin during a meeting via video conference.

Russia’s space agency further mentioned that Beijing and Moscow will draw a roadmap for establishing the station and will corporate closely on designing, planning, and implementing the project as well as presenting it to the global space community.

International Lunar Research Station The International lunar science station will be a complex of research and experimental facilities which will be created on the surface or in orbit of the moon. The complex will be designed to conduct multipurpose and multidisciplinary research work. Both China and Russia will also promote international cooperation on the project. They will offer equal access to any nation that wants to take part in the project.

China and Russia’s collaboration in the lunar space station:

For the latest joint project in space, both countries will adhere to the principle of co-consultation, shared benefits, and joint construction.

China and Russia will facilitate extensive cooperation in the International Lunar Research Station, it will be open to all the interested countries which will further strengthen scientific research exchanges. The project will promote humanity’s exploration and the use of outer space for peaceful purposes.

Deepening relations of Russia and China:

Russia and China have sought to deepen their relations in recent years, particularly since 2014 when Russia’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine had badly strained its relations with the west.

In the early years of its space program, China drew heavily on Russian expertise but has largely formed its own path since the launching of its first crewed mission in 2003.