Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council; India abstains from voting

UN Human Rights Council Vote Result: Russia was suspended from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) over the reports of gruesome violence committed by the Russian troops in the cities of Ukraine, particularly in Bucha.

Russia was suspended from UNHRC after the 193-member Assembly adopted the resolution and voted against the country that invaded Ukraine in February 2022. Notably, India abstained from voting against Russia in UNHRC, making itself clear on the diplomatic stand amid the Russia-Ukraine war.

The resolution which was titled ‘Suspension of the Rights of membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council’ was adopted with 93 votes in favor, 24 against the suspension, and 58 absentations, including India.

Russia has become the second country to be suspended from the UN Human Rights Council which was established in 2006. Earlier in 2011, Libya was suspended from UNHRC, when the upheaval in the North African country had brought down the longtime leader Moammar Gadhafi.

What India said on its abstention from voting against Russia in UNHRC?

Since January 2022, India has continuously abstained from the procedural votes, and drafts resolutions passed in the United Nations Security Council, UN Human Rights Commission, General Assembly as well as other global bodies that disapproved of the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

While explaining its stand after voting in UNHRC, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said that India has abstained on the resolution with regard to the suspension of the Russian Federation from the Human Rights Council adopted in General Assembly. He further added that India did this for the reasons of both substance and process.

He further added that India has stood for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy since the inception of the Ukraine conflict. If India has chosen any side, it is the side of peace and it is for an immediate end of the violence.

Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

Draft Resolution titled ‘Suspension of the Rights of Membership of the Russian Federation in the Human Rights Council’ notes its grave concern regarding the reports of the gross and systematic violations and the abuses of human rights and the violations of international humanitarian law committed that are committed by Russian armed forces during its aggression against the citizens of Ukraine.

The draft resolution for the suspension of Russia from the UN Human Rights Council was submitted for the co-sponsorship of Antigua and Barbuda, Ukraine, Colombia, Canada, Estonia, Czech Republic, Georgia, France, Italy, Germany, Latvia, Japan, Poland, United States and the United Kingdom, among others.

UN Human Rights Council: How is a member suspended from council?

The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) consists of 47 member states who are elected directly or individually by a secret ballot by the majority of the UN General Assembly members.

The UN General Assembly, with its two-thirds majority of the members present and voting, can suspend the rights of the membership in the council of a member of the Human Rights Council that commits systematic violations of human rights. Abstentions during voting do not count.

Notably, Russia’s current membership on the UN Human Rights Council expires in December 2023.

Russia-Ukraine War: What happened in Bucha, was it a massacre and What is India's Stand on the issue?