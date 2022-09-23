Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister participates in meeting of BRICS

On September 22, 2022, External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar participated in the meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations. The Ministers also extended their full support to South Africa for its BRICS Chairship in 2023 and the holding of the XV BRICS summit.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Dr.Naledi Pandor chaired the meeting as the incoming BRICS Presidency in 2023. The Minister of Foreign Affairs of China Wang, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil Carlos Alberto Franco Franco, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Lavrov also led their delegations.

EAM Dr S Jaishankar participated in meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs & International Relations, chaired by South African FM Naledi Pandor on Sept 22; meeting incl delegations led by Russian FM Sergey Lavrov, Chinese FM Wang Yi & Brazil FM Carlos Alberto Franco França https://t.co/fVK3xVn5cP pic.twitter.com/TEIDkPufxJ — ANI (@ANI) September 23, 2022

BRICS Meeting: What were the discussions?

In the meeting, the ministers exchanged views on major regional and global issues on the United Nations agenda in the security, financial, political and economic, and sustainable development spheres and on intra-BRICS activities. The ministers reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen and reform the multilateral system, especially the UN and its principal organs. They eliminated double standards in countering terrorism and extremism. The ministers called for expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism. They assisted all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of the situation in Ukraine. The ministers executed respecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all States and stressed their commitment to the peaceful intention of differences and disputes between countries through dialogue and consultation. They stressed the importance of the fulfillment, urgency, and delivery of developed nations’ commitments to provide adequate, new, credible, predictable, timely, and additional financing and technology transfer to developing countries to combat climate change. The ministers called for the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in an integrated and balanced manner. They addressed the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference Decision on the TRIPS Agreement to deliver flexibilities to cover the production and supply of COVID-19 diagnostics and therapeutics.

What is the BRICS?

BRICS is an acronym coined by Jim O’Neill for Brazil, China, India, Russia, and South Africa. The major concept behind this was that these countries were marked among the world’s fastest-growing and emerging market economies for years. The main comparative benefit of this group is their low labour costs, favorable demographics, and abundant natural resources at the time of the global commodities boom.

