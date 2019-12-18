Sahitya Akademi Awards 2019: Cong MP Shashi Tharoor, 22 writers among winners, Get Complete List of Winners Here

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2019: On December 18, Sahitya Academy - India's National Academy of Letters, announced Sahitya Akademi Awards 2019. The Academy announced names of 25 writers including Congress MP Shashi Tharoor as winners for 2019 edition of the Sahitya Akademi Awards. According to the official press release, Seven books of poetry, four novels, six short stories, three non-fiction books and three essays have won the award this year.

Key Names among the Winners

Writer and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor was named among the winners for Sahitya Akademi Awards. He won the prestigious literature award for his novel 'An Era of Darkness' in the creative non-fiction category in English literature. The novel which was published in 2016 describes British rule in India.

Tharoor was joined by Madhusoodanan Nair, who won the award for 'Achan Piranna Veedu' in the Malayalam poetry category. Another renowned name that was featured on the list of winners included Nand Kishore Acharya, who won the honour for his poetry collection ‘Chilte hue apneko’.

Sahitya Akademi Awards 2019: Complete List of Winners

The complete list of winners in different language and genre categories is given in the table below. This time, the awards for the Nepali language will be announced later.

Language Title & Genre Author Name Assamese Chanakya (Novel) Joysree Goswami Mahanta Bengali Ghumer Darja Thele (Essays) Chinmoy Guha Bodo Akhai Athumniphrai (Poetry) Phukan Ch. Basumatary Dogri Bandralta Darpan (Essays) Om Sharma Jandriari English An Era of Darkness (Non-Fiction) Shashi Tharoor Gujarati Mojma Revu Re (Essays) Ratilal Borisagar Hindi Chheelate Hue Apne Ko (Potery) Nand Kishore Acharya Kannada Kudi Esaru (Autobiography) Vijaya Kashmiri Akh Yaad Akh Qayamat (Short Stories) Abdul AhadHajini Konkani The Words (Potery) Nilba A Khandekar Maithili Jingik Oriaon Kariat (Poetry) Kumar Manish Arvind Malayalam Achan Piranna Veedu (Poetry) V Madhusoodanan Nair Manipuri EiAmadi Adungeigi Eethat (Novel) L Birmangol Singh (Beryl Thanga) Odia Bhaswati (Short Stories) Tarun Kanti Mishra Punjabi Antheen (Short Stories) Kirpal Kazak Rajasthani BareekBaat (Short Stories) Ramswaroop Kisan Sanskrit Prajnachakshusham (Poetry) Penna Madhusudan Santali Sisirkali (Short Stories) Kali Charan Hembram Sindhi Jeejal (Short Stories) Ishwar Moorjani Tamil Sool (Novel) Cho Dharman Telugu Septabhoomi (Novel) Bandi Narayana Swamy Urdu Sawaneh-E-Sir Syed: Ek Bazadeed (Biography) Shafey Kidwai

About Sahitya Akademi Awards

Sahitya Akademi Awards is one of the highest literary awards in the country. The Awards are instituted by Sahitya Akademi– India’s National Academy of Letters, to commemorate the exemplary works of literary merit published in any of the major Indian languages i.e. 24 languages of which 22 are listed in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, along with English and Rajasthani. The Sahitya Akademi Award carries an engraved copper plaque, shawl and Rs 1 lakh, which will be presented to the winners on January 25, 2020 during the Festival of Letters organised by the Akademi.