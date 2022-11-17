Sandhya Devanathan becomes Meta’s India head, replaces Ajit Mohan

Sandhya Devanathan Meta: Meta has announced the appointment of Sandhya Devanathan as the new Vice President of Meta India. She will focus on bringing the organization’s business and revenue priorities together to serve its partners and clients while also continuing to support the long-term growth of Meta’s business and commitment to India.

The appointment of Sandhya Devanathan has come days after the former India Chief Ajit Mohan announced to step down from the company to pursue another opportunity. She will transition to her new role on January 1, 2023, and will report to Dan Neary, Vice President, Meta APAC.

Meta Platforms appoints Sandhya Devanathan as India head https://t.co/EdPqv7PMS2 pic.twitter.com/sI16uKVPgN — Reuters (@Reuters) November 17, 2022

Who is Sandhya Devanathan?

1. Sandhya Devanathan is a global business leader with 22 years of experience and an international career in banking, technology, and payments.

2. Devanathan joined Meta in 2016 and helped in building out Singapore and Vietnam businesses and teams as well as Meta’s e-commerce initiatives in Southeast Asia.

3. Later in 2020, she moved to lead Gaming for APAC which is one of the largest verticals for Meta globally.

4. Sandhya Devanathan also brings a passion for developing women leaders in business and is the Executive Sponsor for Women@APAC at Meta as well as the global lead for Play Forward.

5. It is a global meta initiative for improving diversity representation in the gaming industry. Devanathan also serves on the global board of Pepper Financial Services.

What will be the role of Sandhya Devanathan in a new position?

Sandhya Devanathan, in her new role, will spearhead Meta’s India charter and strengthen the strategic relationships with the country’s leading brands, advertisers, creators, and partners to drive Meta’s revenue growth in key channels in India.

According to the Chief Business Officer of Meta, Sandhya Devanathan has a proven track record of scaling businesses, building an exceptional and inclusive team, driving product innovation, and building strong partnerships.

Ajit Mohan at Meta India

Ajit Mohan is an Indian technology executive who served as the Vice President and the Managing Director of Meta India.

In September 2018, he was named the vice president and managing director of Facebook India, where he oversaw Facebook’s Indian operations starting in January 2019. He held the same role at Meta India after Facebook’s rebrand in 2021. He stepped down from his role to join rival Snap Inc.

Arvind Virmani, former CEA appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog