Arvind Virmani, former CEA appointed as a full-time member of NITI Aayog

Arvind Virmani NITI Aayog: The Government of India has appointed the former Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Virmani as a full-time member of NITI Aayog. He served as the CEA in the Finance Ministry from 2007 to 2009.

According to the official notification, “The Prime Minister has approved the appointment of Arvind Virmani, Founder, Chairman, Foundation for Economic Growth & Welfare as Full-Time member, NITI Aayog with an immediate effect and until further orders, on the same terms and conditions as are applicable to Full-Time Members of NITI Aayog.”

Who is Arvind Virmani?

1. Arvind Virmani, founder-chairman of the non-profit public policy organization Foundation for Economic Growth and Welfare, served as the Chief Economic Advisor in the Finance Ministry during Manmohan Singh led Government from 2007 to 2009.

2. He has served in various capacities in the Government. Virmani was a member of the Reserve Bank of India’s Technical Advisory Committee on Monetary Policy from February 2013 to August 2016. He had also served at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Washington DC.

3. Arvind Virmani also worked briefly with Pranab Mukherjee when he moved to the North Block after P Chidambaram was shifted from Finance to Home Affairs between 2007 to 2009.

4. Arvind Virmani, in 2009, was appointed the Executive Director, International Monetary Fund (IMF), and he served there till 2012. During his tenure at IMF, he represented India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Bhutan.

Arvind Virmani: Education and Books

Arvind Virmani is a PhD in Economics from Harvard University, United States. He has written several books including The Sudoku of India’s Growth; From Unipolar to Tri-Polar World; Multi-Polar transition Paradox; Propelling India from Socialist Stagnation to Global Power; and Accelerating Growth and Poverty Reduction- A Policy Framework for India’s Development.

NITI Aayog Members

The NITI Aayog, the Central Government’s premier think tank which is headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at present has three members- Professor Ramesh Chand, Dr VK Saraswat, and Dr VK Paul. Arvind Virmani has been appointed the NITI Aayog Member with immediate effect.

