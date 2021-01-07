Satya Paul, renowned fashion designer, passes away at the age of 79

The renowned Indian fashion designer and the founder of the famous Indian clothing brand, Satya Paul passed away on January 6, 2020, at the age of 79. He was known for giving Indian saree a contemporary and modern look. The ace fashion designer had suffered a stroke in December 2020 and he breathed his last at Sadhguru’s Isha Yoga Centre.

His son Puneet Nanda shared the news of his demise and informed that after he had a stroke, he was recovering slowly in the hospital and his only wish was to get all the things, he was being poked and monitored with, to be removed so that he can fly away. The family got clearance from doctors for taking him back to Isha Yoga Centre, which was his home since 2015.

Sadhguru, founder of Isha Foundation also tweeted a picture of Satya Paul to condole the death of the ‘Visionary’ fashion designer.

#SatyaPaul, a shining example of what it means to live with immeasurable passion and unrelenting involvement. The distinct vision you brought to the Indian #fashion industry is a beautiful tribute to this. A privilege to have had you amongst us. Condolences & Blessings. -Sg pic.twitter.com/DNMZ0DXvOf — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) January 7, 2021

Satya Paul in the late 60s had started his journey in the field of retail. He later expanded the business to the exports of Indian Handloom products to high-end retail stores in Europe and the US.

In India, in 1980, he launched his first saree boutique, L’Affaire. Later in 1986, with his son, he founded the eponymous fashion clothing brand which soon became synonymous with its sleek sarees.

A seeker more than a designer:

According to Satya Paul’s son Puneet Nanda, his father, more than an entrepreneur or a designer, was a seeker. In the 70s, his journey started as he used to go to listen to talks with J Krishnamurthy. Later he took sannyas from Osho and after Osho left in 1990, he discovered another master in Sadhguru in 2007.

Paul started enjoying the path of Yoga and eventually moved to Isha Yoga Centre in 2015. As per his son, Satya Paul has been a doorway for hundreds of individuals towards spirituality.