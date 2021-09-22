SC Collegium recommends 13 names for Chief Justices in High Courts in India

The Supreme Court Collegium recommended names of 13 Judges to the Centre to be appointed as Chief Justices of the High Courts across India during a meeting on September 16, 2021. The Collegium recommendation has been updated on the website of the Supreme Court. The SC Collegium in another statement also recommended the transfer and re-transfer of 17 high court judges.

(i) Acting Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal be transferred as the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court.

(ii) Chief Justice of Tripura High Court Justice Akil Qureshi be transferred to Rajasthan High Court.

(iii) Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami be transferred to the Chhattisgarh High Court.

(iv) Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court and Justice Moh Rafiq be transferred to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

(v) Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court Justice Indrajit Mahanty be transferred to the Tripura High Court.

(vi) Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court Justice Biswanath Somadder be transferred to Sikkim High Court.

(vii) Justice Prakash Srivastava recommended to be Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court.

(viii) Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra recommended to be Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court.

(ix) Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi recommended for Karnataka High Court.

(x) Justice Satish Chandra Sharma recommended for Telangana High Court.

(xi) Justice Ranjit V More recommended for Meghalaya High Court.

(xii) Justice Aravind Kumar recommended to be Chief Justice of Gujarat High Court.

(xiii) Justice RV Malimath recommended to be Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

