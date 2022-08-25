SCO Defence Ministers Meeting 2022: Highlights from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s Visit

SCO Defence Ministers Meeting 2022 Highlights: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers meeting at Tashkent, Uzbekistan. The SCO Defence Ministers Conclave was hosted to discuss regional security challenges faced by member countries, including the changing geopolitical dynamic due to Russia-Ukraine Situation. During the meeting, he called upon SCO member states to fight and eliminate terrorism in all its forms. He also expressed India’s commitment to a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan, and called for national reconciliation through dialogue.

India supports a peaceful, secure and stable Afghanistan. I urge all parties to encourage Afghanistan authorities to achieve national reconciliation through dialogue and negotiation and establish a broad-based, inclusive and representative political structure in the country. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 24, 2022

SCO’s defence ministerial conclave was held attended by Chinese Defence Minister General Wei Fenghe and Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu along with Defence Ministers from other SCO member states. In Tashkent, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also held bilateral meetings with his Uzbekistan counterpart Lieutenant General BakhodirKurbanov, Belarusian Defence Minister, Lieutenant General Viktor Khreninand Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, Col Gen Ruslan Zhakslykov. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh also paid homage at the monument of Late Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and met Indian Diaspora in Uzbekistan.

Rajnath Singh’s Statement at SCO Defence Minister’s Conference

Eliminate Terrorism: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in his address to the SCO Defence Ministers’ Conclave called upon SCO members to strengthen their efforts to eliminate terrorism in all its forms. He said that cross-border terrorism committed by anyone for whatever purpose is a crime against humanity.

Peaceful Afghanistan: Rajnath Singh also reiterated India’s support for a peaceful, secure & stable Afghanistan. He urged SCO member states to encourage Afghanistan authorities to achieve national reconciliation through dialogue & negotiation. He also said that Afghan territory shouldn’t be used to intimidate or attack any country by providing safe havens to terrorists.

Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief Workshop for Defence Ministries: Defence minister also proposed hosting a workshop centred on the theme ‘Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief - Risk mitigation and Disaster Resilient Infrastructure’ for Defence Ministries of SCO Member States.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Defence Minister also expressed concern about the humanitarian crisis inandaround Ukraine. He said that India supports talks between Russia and Ukraine to resolve this crisis. He also said that India has extended humanitarian support to the region through UN agencies and ICRC - International Committee of the Red Cross.

About SCO - Shanghai Cooperation Organization

The foundation of SCO was laid as Shanghai Five in 1996 as a mutual security agreement between China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan. In June 2001, the Heads of States of Shanghai Five met with Uzbekistan to announce the formation of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Currently, SCO has 9 member nations, including Iran which was granted full-time member status at 21st Summit. India and Pakistan joined SCO as observers in June 2015 and were accorded full member status in June 2017.