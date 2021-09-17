Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

PM Modi addresses SCO Summit 2021, says SCO must develop a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism

PM Modi addresses SCO Summit 2021: Prime Minister Modi at SCO Summit assured that India is committed to increasing its connectivity with Central Asia. He added that landlocked central Asian countries can benefit immensely by connecting with India's vast market. 

Created On: Sep 17, 2021 12:02 ISTModified On: Sep 17, 2021 13:25 IST

Prime Minister Modi on September 17, 2021, led the Indian delegation and virtually addressed the plenary session of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.

The 21st meeting of the SCO Council of Heads of State was held in a hybrid format. At Dushanbe, India will was represented by External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

This was the first SCO meet which took place in a hybrid format and the fourth summit in which India participated as a full-fledged member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO).

The 21st SCO summit also assumed significance as the organization is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2021.

Prime Minister Modi addresses SCO meet

• Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address said that this year 20th anniversary of SCO is being celebrated. He welcomed Iran as the new member of the SCO. Prime Minister Modi also welcomed the three new dialogue partners- Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. 

•  PM Modi added that the 20th anniversary of SCO is the right time to think about the future of the organisation. The biggest challenges that we face in this area are related to security, peace, trust deficit, and the root cause of all these problems is increasing radicalization. Prime Minister added that recent developments in Afghanistan have made this challenge extremely clear. 

 • PM Modi in his address at SCO Summit noted that youngsters must be encouraged towards science and rational thinking. He added that we can bring start ups and entrepreneurs together to make the innovative spirit towards making India a stakeholder in emerging technology.

 • Noting the significance of mutual trust, PM Modi said that any initiative cannot be one way. In order to ensure mutual trust, the connectivity projects must be transparent, consultative, and participatory. There should be respect for the territorial integrity of all the countries. 

 • Prime Minister Modi emphasized that SCO must develop a shared template to fight radicalism and extremism.

EAM meets ministers from Russia, Iran in Dushanbe

The External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar, who is in Dushanbe representing India at the 21st SCO Summit, met the Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov before the commencement of the SCO Summit in Tajikistan. 

EAM stated the discussion with Russian FM on contemporary issues useful. Afghanistan was also a part of the discussion. 

Jaishankar also met President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi ahead of the SCO Summit. 

SCO Summit 2021: Key details

As India will be represented by EAM S. Jaishankar, the world leaders at the meeting are expected to deliberate on the Afghan crisis, its internal-external implications, and the issues pertaining to regional security.

The summit will be chaired by the President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon. It will also see the leaders of the SCO member states, SCO Secretary-General, observer states, executive director of SCO regional anti-terrorist structure, President of Turkmenistan among others. 

During the meet, Jaishankar is also expected to attend a meeting on Afghanistan with the Head of the States of SCO and the Collective Security Treaty Organisation. 

Foreign Minister of Russia, Foreign Minister of Iran, Prime Minister, as well as Foreign Minister of Pakistan, are some of the leaders who will be attending the meeting. 

About SCO

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a Eurasian economic, political, and security alliance that was created on June 15, 2001, in Shanghai China by the leaders of Uzbekistan, Russia, China, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan. '

SCO expanded its membership to eight states after India and Pakistan the organization as full members in 2017. It is the largest regional organisation in the world in terms of population and geographical coverage, covering three-fifths of the Eurasian continent and nearly half of the human population.

