PT Thomas, Senior Congress Leader and MLA from Kerala, passes away

PT Thomas, the working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) senior Congress MLA, passed away at the age of 70.  Thomas was known for his uncompromising stand on the environment which had also cost him a seat from Idukki Parliamentary Constituency back in 2014 despite him winning the elections from the seat in 2009 with a margin of 74,000 votes.

Created On: Dec 22, 2021 12:43 IST
Senior Congress leader PT Thomas passes away

PT Thomas, the working President of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) senior Congress MLA, passed away on December 22, 2021, at the age of 70. PT Thomas was a former MP who was battling Pancreatic Cancer and undergoing treatment at Christian Medical College, Vellore.

PT Thomas was known for his uncompromising stand on environmental protection. A three-time MLA, Thomas who rose through the ranks of the Congress Party had been politically active since his college days as a firebrand KSU leader at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam.

The Chief Minister of Kerala, Pinarayi Vijayan, in his condolence message on the demise of PT Thomas, said that Kerala has lost an outstanding parliamentarian. He was known for making his views inside and outside the assembly which were irrespective of his party’s stance.

Who was PT Thomas?

PT Thomas was a member of the Kerala Legislative Assembly who belonged to the Indian National Congress. Thomas, while he served as a Member of Parliament from Idukki (2009-2014), was also elected as an MLA from Thodupuzha (1991-96, and 2001-2006). PT Thomas was the sitting MLA from the Thrikkakkara constituency from 2016 until his death in 2021.

PT Thomas’s tough stance on environment

The senior Congress leader’s tough stance on the environment had bought him at the loggerheads with Congress when the party denied him a seat from Idukki Parliamentary Constituency back in 2014 despite him winning the elections from the seat in 2009 with a margin of 74,000 votes.

Positions held by PT Thomas

Year

Positions held

1980

Member, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

1990

Member, Idukki District Council

2007

President, District Congress Committee

2009

Member, Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice Lok Sabha

2009-2014

MP, Lok Sabha, Idukki Lok Sabha Constituency

1991-1996, 2001-2006

MLA, Kerala Legislative Assembly, Thodupuzha assembly constituency

2016-Dec 2021

MLA, Kerala Legislative Assembly, Thrikkakkara assembly constituency

 

