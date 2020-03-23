Shaheed Diwas 2020: A day to remember Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru’s sacrifice

Shaheed Diwas 2020: This day is observed across the country on March 23 as Shaheed Diwas (Martyr's Day) to remember the sacrifice of great freedom fighters of India - Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev. On this day in 1931, three great revolutionaries Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev, who played their important role in the Indian freedom struggle, were hanged. Now, this day is observed to remember their sacrifice so that the present generation can learn from them.

Bhagat Singh was just 23 years old when he was hanged but his revolutionary ideas were very broad. Not only his ideas inspire millions of Indian youth, but also his thoughts guide the youth of India even in present times.

About Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh was born on September 28, 1907, in a patriotic Sikh family of Banga village (now in Pakistan) in the district Lailpur in Punjab. His father's name was Sardar Kishan Singh and mother's name was Vidyavati Kaur.

He started working in the revolutionary institutions of Punjab in the age of 14 years. He completed his primary education from D.A.V. school. He passed his Intermediate examination in 1923. Bhagat Singh knew Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi and English as well as Bangla, which he learned from Batukeshwar Dutt.

Bhagat Singh left the Lahore National College and founded the Naujawan Bharat Sabha for the Freedom of India. Bhagat Singh along with Rajguru killed British officer Sanders, Assistant Superintendent of Police in Lahore on 17 December 1928. In the case 'Lahore Conspiracy', Bhagat Singh and his two other associates, Rajguru and Sukhdev were hanged to death on March 23, 1931.

Other facts about Bhagat Singh

Bhagat Singh planned to kill the Superintendent of Police who ordered lathi-charge at the protestors as revenge for Lala Lajpat Rai’s death. Bhagat Singh has given a famous phrase ‘Inquilab Zindabad’ which is quite famous even today. He used to read a lot of books. It is believed that some of his favourite authors were Lenin, Charles Dickens and Maxim Gorky among others. Historians believe that he was inspired by the Russian revolution.