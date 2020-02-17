Shaheen Bagh Row: Supreme Court appoints mediators to convince protestors

Shaheen Bagh in News: The Supreme Court has appointed mediators to talk to the protestors at Shaheen Bagh. Supreme Court said that it is important to talk to them (protesters). Supreme Court also said that whatever is the reason for the protest, it is not good to block a public road.

Supreme Court’s bench comprising Justice SK Kaul and KM Joseph passed the order on February 17, 2020, in the petitions seeking removal of agitators from Shaheen Bagh and clearance of road. Protesters have been sitting on this road for over two months.

Also Read | Supreme Court orders to grant permanent commission to women officers in Army

Supreme Court’s order

The Supreme Court said that today, protest is going here, tomorrow it will be somewhere else if it continues like this, different areas of the city will be blocked. The Supreme Court said that a part of society does not agree with law but this matter is still pending in the court. The Supreme Court also said that demonstrations should be held in such a way that the roads are not blocked.

The Supreme Court also said that everyone has a right to express democracy but it has a limit. The court had said that the protests have been going on in Shaheen Bagh for a long time but it cannot cause inconvenience to others. The bench also said that it would not issue any instructions without hearing the other side.

Mediators for Shaheen Bagh The Supreme Court has appointed a team of mediators to talk to Shaheen Bagh’s protestors. According to the apex court’s orders, Senior Counsel Sanjay Hegde and Advocate Sadhna Ramchandran will talk to the protestors as interlocutors. The Supreme Court said that these mediators will try to convince protestors to shift their demonstration site at an alternative place. The Supreme Court also said that both the lawyers have been given liberty to pick a third person to act as an interlocutor if required. The court has given them a week to submit their report.

Background

Shaheen Bagh is in the news for its ongoing protests since December 2019. The protest was started by the residents of Shaheen Bagh and Okhla. Protestors are demanding to abolish the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Population Register (NPR). The protest has been joined by various organizations, individuals and social workers. It caught the attention of the entire country when Muslim women jammed the road of Shaheen Bagh against the CAA and NRC.

Also Read | PM Modi flags off Kashi-Mahakal Express and other projects worth Rs 1250 crores in Varanasi

Also Read | Haryana Govt to give Rs. 6 Cr to Olympics Gold Medal Winners