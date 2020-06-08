Solar Eclipse 2020: date, time, and other important details

An annual solar eclipse will be visible on June 21, 2020. The solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes from between the earth and the sun. The eclipse will occur on the longest day of the year, for almost 6 hours and will be visible from many parts of Northern India.

There are three types of solar eclipses namely total solar eclipse, partial solar eclipse, and the annual solar eclipse. A total solar eclipse happens when the sun, the moon, and the Earth come in an aligned position forming a straight line.

In June-July eclipse season 2020, there will be three eclipses in line. In 2019, the annual solar eclipse had occurred on July 2. The next solar annual eclipse will occur on June 10, 2021.

Annual Solar Eclipse 2020: Date and Time

The annual solar eclipse will take place on June 21, 2020. The eclipse will begin at 9.15 am IST in the morning and will continue for six long hours. It will end at 03.04 pm on the same day. The annual solar eclipse will reach its maximum phase at 12.10 pm, at this time the sun will look like a ring of fire from the earth.

From where the annual solar eclipse will be visible?

The annual solar eclipse 2020 which will be on June 21, 2020, will be seen from some parts of Africa including Congo, Central African Republic, and Ethiopia. Some other countries that will be able to see the solar eclipse will be Northern India, China and the South of Pakistan.

What happens during a solar eclipse?

A solar eclipse takes place whenever the moon passes in between the Earth and the sun. At this time, the moon blocks the sunlight reaching the Earth, and the moon’s shadow is casted on the Earth. This event obscure the image of the Sun for a viewer on the Earth.

Different Types of Solar Eclipses

There are three different types of solar eclipses.

Total Solar Eclipse- This even takes place when the sun, the moon, and the earth are aligned perfectly making a straight line. During a total solar eclipse, the sun is entirely blocked from a view from Earth for a few minutes during the maximum phase of the eclipse. The sky gazers can enjoy the total solar eclipses only from the small region of the Earth.

Partial Solar Eclipse: In this only a part of the sun is not visible from the Earth. As per its name, a partial solar eclipse takes place when the sun, the moon, and the earth are not in the straight line. Because of this only the part of the sun is blocked by the moon, making the other part completely visible.

Annual Solar Eclipse: This spectacular event takes place when the moon is farthest from the Earth. In an annual solar eclipse, the sun will look like a ring of fire around the area which will be covered by the moon.

The event taking place on June 21, 2020, will be the Annual Solar Eclipse.

Eclipse Season

Solar eclipse generally takes place two weeks before or after a lunar eclipse. Most of the time, two eclipses can be seen in a row. However, there can also be as many as three eclipses in the same season.

In 2020, June-July eclipse season will see the three spectacular eclipses in line. There was a penumbral lunar eclipse on June 5, there will be an annual lunar eclipse on June 21 and there will be a penumbral eclipse once again on July 5, 2020.