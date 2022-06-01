Sourav Ganguly quits as BCCI president? Cryptic Tweet fuels speculation about his resignation

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

Updated: Jun 1, 2022 18:30 IST
Sourav Ganguly, the President of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), posted a cryptic tweet on his Twitter account on June 1, 2022 that has fueled speculations over his resignation from the post. 

Ganguly tweeted, "2022 marks the 30th year since the start of my journey with cricket in 1992. Since then, cricket has given me a lot. Most importantly, it has given me the support of all of you. I want to thank every single person who has been a part of the journey, supported me, and helped me reach where I am today."

"Today, I am planning to start something that I feel will probably help a lot of people. I hope you continue to support as I enter this chapter of my life," Ganguly added. The 49-year-old former India captain was appointed as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India in October 2019. His three-year schedule is scheduled to end in September 2022. 

Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as BCCI Chief: Jay Shah

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah told ANI that Sourav Ganguly has not resigned as the president of BCCI.

