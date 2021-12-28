BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to city hospital

Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team has tested positive for COVID-19 on December 28, 2021. He has been admitted to a City Hospital. Sourav Ganguly has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. However, he has been traveling considerably to take part in all the professional activities.

Ganguly, 49-years old, was rushed to the hospital late on the night of December 27 as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly admitted to hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, say BCCI sources — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 28, 2021

Reportedly, Sourav Ganguly was taken to Woodlands Nursing Home on December 27 and he has been given medication and is currently stable.

Previous health-related issues

Earlier in 2021, Sourav Ganguly was admitted to the hospital twice. He underwent emergency angioplasty after having some cardiac issues. Snehasish Ganguly, his elder brother had also tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year, but Ganguly had returned a negative RT-PCR test.

Sourav Ganguly travelling extensively

As a BCCI President, the former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team Sourav Ganguly has also been traveling substantially while taking part in the media interactions.

At the time of the T20 World Cup, Ganguly went to UAE and most recently had taken part in several media interactions. He also took part in a BCCI AGM Festival Match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata, where Sourav Ganguly's Board President XI lost to Jau Shah's Secretary XI.

Sourav Ganguly: From former Skipper to BCCI President

Sourav Ganguly is an Indian Cricket Administrator, commentator, and the former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Affectionately known as 'Dada', Ganguly established himself as one of the leading batsmen in the world and also as one of the most successful Captains of the Indian Cricket Team.

Sourav Ganguly was elected as the President of BCCI in 2019. Before being elected as BCCI's President, Ganguly was the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal which is a governing body for Cricket in West Bengal, India.

