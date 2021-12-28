BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to city hospital

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Sourav Ganguly has tested positive for COVID-19. Ganguly was rushed to the hospital late in the night after his RT-PCR test returned positive. He has received both the doses of COVID vaccine. 

Created On: Dec 28, 2021 10:27 IST
Sourav Ganguly, the President of the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) and the former Captain of the Indian Cricket team has tested positive for COVID-19 on December 28, 2021. He has been admitted to a City Hospital. Sourav Ganguly has received both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine. However, he has been traveling considerably to take part in all the professional activities.

Ganguly, 49-years old, was rushed to the hospital late on the night of December 27 as a precautionary measure after his RT-PCR test returned positive.

Sourav Ganguly is an Indian Cricket Administrator, commentator, and the former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team. Affectionately known as 'Dada', Ganguly established himself as one of the leading batsmen in the world and also as one of the most successful Captains of the Indian Cricket Team. 

Sourav Ganguly was elected as the President of BCCI in 2019. Before being elected as BCCI's President, Ganguly was the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal which is a governing body for Cricket in West Bengal, India. 

Sourav Ganguly: Career Statistics

Competition Test ODI

FC

(First Class Cricket)

LA

(List A Cricket)
Matches 113 311 254 437
Runs scored 7,212 11,363 15,687 15,622
Batting average 42.17 41.02 44.18 43.32
100s/50s 16/35 22/72 33/89 31/97
Top score 239 183 239 183
Balls bowled 3,117 4,561 11,108 8,199
Wickets 32 100 167 171
Bowling average 52.53 38.49 36.52 38.86
5 wickets in innings 0 2 4 2
10 wickets in match 0 0 0 0
Best bowling 3/28 5/16 6/46 5/16
Catches/stumpings 71/– 100/– 168/– 131/–

