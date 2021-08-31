SpaceX launches avocados, ants, human-sized robotic arm to International Space Station

A SpaceX shipment of avocados, ants, and a human-sized robotic arm was rocketed towards the International Space Station on August 29, 2021.

The latest delivery- arrived on August 30, 2021- by SpaceX is its 23rd for NASA in just under a decade. A recycled Falcon rocket had blasted into the predawn sky from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center.

After lifting the Dragon Capsule, the first-stage booster had landed upright on the newest ocean platform of SpaceX called ‘A Shortfall of Gravitas”. Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, has continued his tradition of naming the booster-recovery vessels in tribute to the late science fiction writer Iain Banks and his Culture series.

We have a new visitor on @Space_Station! The @SpaceX #Dragon cargo vehicle just arrived this morning loaded with science and goodies. Time to unpack! pic.twitter.com/FsIUEFvZkQ — Shane Kimbrough (@astro_kimbrough) August 30, 2021

What Dragon capsule has carried to ISS?

• The Dragon Capsule of SpaceX has been carrying more than 4,800 pounds (2,170 kilograms) of experiments and supplies, and fresh foods including lemons, avocados, and even ice cream for the space station’s seven astronauts.

• The Girl Scouts have sent up brine shrimp, ants, and plants as the test subjects.

• University of Wisconsin-Madison scientists have been flying up seeds from the mouse-ear cress. It is a small flowering weed that is used in genetic research.

• Samples of the concrete, solar cells, and other materials will also be subjected to weightlessness.

Human-sized robotic arm in space:

An experimental robotic arm by a Japanese Start-Up company has also been launched to the International Space Station.

The human-sized robotic arm will attempt to screw items together in its orbital debut and will also perform other mundane chores normally done by the astronauts. The first tests will be done inside the Space Station.

The Chief Technology Officer Toyotaka Kozuki said that the future models of Gitai Inc’s robot will venture out into the vacuum of space to practice satellite as well as other repair jobs.

He further added that as early as the year 2025, a squad of these robotic arms will be able to assist in building lunar bases and mine the moon for precious resources.

Second launch attempt by SpaceX:

Elon Musk’s SpaceX, earlier, had to leave some experiments behind because of the delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was the second launch attempt on August 29 as the previous day's try was foiled by the stormy weather.

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) had turned to SpaceX and other US companies to deliver cargo and crews to the International Space Station, once its space shuttle program ended in 2011.