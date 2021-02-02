SpaceX to launch first all-civilian astronaut mission to orbit in late 2021

SpaceX, an aerospace company of Elon Musk, announced on February 1, 2021, that it will be launching four private individuals on a Crew Dragon Capsule into orbit around Earth. The mission which has been scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2021, is dubbed ‘the world’s first all-civilian mission’

The spacecraft of SpaceX will be commanded by the CEO and founder of Shift4 Payments, Jared Issacman, who is also a trained pilot. The mission by the aerospace company, known as Inspiration4, also aims at raising the support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Announcing the first commercial astronaut mission to orbit Earth aboard Dragon → https://t.co/MbESvnakAD pic.twitter.com/ukLsjFfRjk — SpaceX (@SpaceX) February 1, 2021

Donation of three seats for general public:

According to the statement, the founder and CEO of Shift4 Payments, Jared Issacman will be donating three seats alongside him aboard Crew Dragon Capsule to the individuals from the general public. They will be announced in the weeks ahead of the Inspiration4 mission.

Crew training by SpaceX:

The crew of Inspiration4 will be receiving the commercial astronaut training by SpaceX on Dragon Spacecraft and Falcon 5 launch vehicle, operating in microgravity, zero gravity, orbital mechanics, and other forms of stress testing.

The crew will also go through the emergency preparedness training, spacesuit and spacecraft egress and ingress exercises, and the full mission and partial simulations.

Careful monitoring of the mission:

This multi-day journey, which will be the world’s first all civilian mission, orbiting the Earth every 90 minutes on a customized flight path, will be carefully monitored by the mission control at every step.

On the conclusion of Inspiration4 mission, Dragon, the spacecraft will be re-entering the Earth’s atmosphere for soft water landing off the coast of Florida.