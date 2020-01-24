Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2020 winners announced

The Home Ministry announced the winners of Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2020 on January 23, 2020. The award will be conferred to Uttarakhand’s Disaster Mitigation & Management Centre in the institution category and Kumar Munnan Singh in the individual category.

The Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar is announced every year on January 23, on the occasion of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose’s birth anniversary. The award aims to recognise the excellent work done by individuals and institutions in India in the field of disaster management.

The institution category award carries a certificate and a cash prize worth Rs 51 lakh, which is to be used for disaster management-related activities only. On the other hand, the individual category award carries a certificate and a cash prize worth Rs 5 lakh.

Significance

The award aims to recognize the great work done by institutions and individuals in the field of disaster management such as research in early warning, prevention, mitigation, preparedness, rescue, relief and rehabilitation process.

The award aims to commend the work of the organizations and individuals who work silently but effectively to alleviate the suffering of the affected population, in the aftermath of a disaster.

Subhash Chandra Bose Puraskar 2020: Key Highlights

• The nomination process for the Subhash Chandra Bose Puraskar began on August 1 and the last date for the receipt of the nominations was October 15, 2019.

• The Subhash Chandra Bose Puraskar 2020 received about 330 nominations from institutions and individuals.

• The nominations were then scrutinised by the two high-level Committees.

About the 2020 winners

Disaster Mitigation and Management Centre (DMMC), Uttarakhand

• The centre discharges the functions of the State Disaster Management Authority under the state government of Uttarakhand.

• It was established in 2006. Since then, it has coordinated various post-disaster functions such as information exchange, coordination, requisition and media briefing.

• The centre has also been organizing mock disaster management exercises at the state, district and tehsil level with the support of NDMA. It has also conducted training of the state officials in Incident Response System (IRS) and organized incidence response training (IRTs) till the tehsil level.

• The centre indulges with various scientific and academic institutions working in the field of Disaster risk reduction (DRR) for smooth dissemination of emerging technologies and techniques among other state departments through workshops.

• The centre has further extended research facilities to students and published over 50 papers in peer-reviewed scientific journals. It has also developed rich audio-visual and print IEC material, which is one of the best in the country.

Kumar Munnan Singh

• Kumar Munnan Singh was appointed as a founder member of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) in 2005 in recognition of his commendable work during the destructive 2004 Tsunami.

• Kumar Munnan Singh is known to have played a leading role in establishing a one-of-its-kind specialist response force- the ‘National Disaster Response Force’ right from scratch. The force currently boasts of 14,000 personnel including 12 battalions.

• The NDRF had delivered a commendable response during its initial phase itself during the devastating Kosi foods 2008.

• Singh had also played a major role in implementing the concept of Community Capacity Building by the NDRF as a force multiplier. As a result of this, the NDRF has so far has trained around 60 lakh people who are the first responders amongst their community.

Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2019

The Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar 2019 was awarded to the 8th Battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), located at Ghaziabad for its commendable work in disaster management.

Background

The Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar was set up to recognise the outstanding work done by institutions and individuals in the field of disaster management in India. The award is announced every year on January 23, on the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.