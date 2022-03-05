Sunith Francis Rodrigues, Former Army Chief General and Punjab Governor passes away at 88

General (retd) Sunith Francis Rodrigues passed away on March 4, 2022, at the age of 88. Rodrigues headed the Indian Army between 1990 and 1993 and had also served as the Governor of Punjab between 2004 and 2010.

The Indian Army expressed grief on the demise of Sunith Francis Rodrigues via Twitter and said, “General MM Naravane, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), and all ranks of the Indian Army express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today.”

General MM Naravane #COAS & All Ranks of #IndianArmy express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of General Sunith Francis Rodrigues, who passed away today. Known as a Thinker and Strategist, he leaves behind a legacy of utmost dedication & service to the Nation. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/CSbaGYYAiw — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 4, 2022

Prime Minister Modi also expressed grief over the demise of SF Rodrigues. In a tweet, Prime Minister noted that the nation will remain indebted to General Rodrigues for his exceptional service and his contribution towards making India stronger. He also added that General Rodrigues was respected for his deep strategic knowledge.

Anguished by the passing away of General S F Rodrigues. The nation will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger. He was respected for his deep strategic knowledge. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 4, 2022

General SF Rodrigues: Military Service, General Officer, Governor of Punjab, Awards & Decorations

1. General SF Rodrigues was an Indian Army Officer who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army from 1990 to 1993 and was the Governor of Punjab from 2004 to 2010.

2. Rodrigues had joined the Joint Services Wing of the Indian Military Academy in 1949 and was commissioned on December 28, 1952, into the Regiment of Artillery.

3. From 1975 to 1977, as a Brigadier, he commanded a mountain infantry brigade in a high-altitude sector.

4. Rodrigues was promoted to the Major General and then took over the command of a division in a high-altitude area.

5. After the promotion to the rank of Lieutenant General, SF Rodrigues took command of a Corps in the Northern Sector in 1986.

6. From November 1987 to April 1989, he was the Vice Chief of Army Staff. From November 1, 1989, to June 30, 1990, Rodrigues took over the Western Command. He also served as the Chief of Army Staff from 1990 to 1993.

7. SF Rodrigues retired on June 30, 1993, after nearly 41 years of service.

Governor of Punjab

SF Rodrigues was appointed as the Governor of Punjab and the Administrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on November 8, 2004. On January 22, 2010, by Shivraj Patil.

SF Rodrigues: Military Awards and Decorations

Param Vishisht Seva Medal Vishisht Seva Medal General Service Medal 1947 Samar Seva Star Poorvi Star Paschimi Star Raksha Medal Sangram Medal Sainya Seva Medal High Altitude Service Medal 25th Anniversary of Independence Medal 30 Years Long Service Medal 20 Years Long Service Medal 9 Years Long Service Medal

Personal Life

Sunith Francis Rodrigues was born on September 19, 1933, in Bombay. He was educated at St. Xavier’s High School, Fort in Bombay. Rodrigues passed away on March 4, 2022, at the Manipal Hospital in Panaji at the age of 88.

