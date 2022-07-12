Supermoon on July 13: When to see Buck Moon 2022? Know its spiritual meaning and time here

Buck Moon 2022: A supermoon, also known as buck supermoon, will be visible to naked eye on July 13, 2022. The last supermoon, known as the Strawberry moon, was seen on June 14th. The supermoon on July 13 is known as buck moon as it is named after antlers that form on a buck's forehead around this time of the year.

The supermoon on Wednesday will be the biggest moon this year and it comes at a time when the Earth is at Aphelion, the farthest point from the Sun.

The supermoon 2022 will be visible to people all across the world. The timing of the event will depend on which part of the world you live in. The sky will appear brighter on supermoon day.

Supermoon July 2022: Date and time

Supermoon 2022 Date: July 13, 2022

Buck Moon 2022 Time: The supermoon will be visible at 2:38 pm EDT on July 13 or 12:08 am IST on July 14.

When will Supermoon July 2022 be visible in India?

The supermoon will be visible in India at around 12.08 am early morning on July 14th.

Buck Moon 2022 Spiritual Meaning

The Supermoon in July is often referred to as the "Buck Moon", a name that is derived from the velvety antlers of male deer, which generally appear in early spring and finish growing as summer peaks, forming pointed hard tips. The bucks subsequently shed their antlers before regrowing them again.

Supermoon July 13 2022: 5 Interesting Facts

1. The supermoon in July is known as the Buck Moon.

2. The buck moon 2022 will last for three days.

3. The supermoon 2022 phenomenon will take place on a full moon night during the Moon's closest approach to the Earth.

4. The buck moon will be only 3,57,264 kilometres away from the Earth during supermoon on wednesday.

5. This time, the event is happening at the same time when the Earth is farthest away from the Sun at Aphelion.

Supermoon June 14

The last supermoon of the year was the Strawberry Moon that had occured on June 14, 2022. The supermoon marked the last full Moon of spring or the first full moon of summer, as per native Americans.

The supermoon was visible to the naked eye at 5.22 PM IST on June 14. This was the time when the moon was at the closest point in its orbit around Earth.

What is a supermoon?

A supermoon is a full moon that coincides with perigee, when the Moon's orbit is closest to the Earth. This results in Moon looking slightly larger and brighter than usual.

The term ‘supermoon’ was coined in 1979 by an astrologer named Richard Nolle. His definition of a supermoon was a full moon that takes place within 90 percent of its closest approach to Earth. The definition was later adopted by NSA

What happens on a supermoon?

The supermoon tends to have tidal effects on the planet, causing very high tides and low tides. The coastal storms at the sea during this time could even lead to aggravated flooding, as per astronomers.