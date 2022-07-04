Aphelion Phenomenon 2022 in India: What happens when the Earth is at Aphelion? 

Aphelion Phenomenon 2022 in India: What is Aphelion? Earth is farthest away from the sun at aphelion. Earth will be 152.1 million kilometers away from the sun at aphelion on July 4, 2022.

Aphelion is the point in the orbit of a planet, comet or other body most distant from the Sun. When the Earth is at its aphelion in the beginning of July, it is generally about 4,800,000 km farther from the Sun than when at its perihelion in early January.

The words aphelion and perihelion are derived from the Greek language. While apo means away, peri means near and helios means Sun in the Greek language.

What is meant by Aphelion and Perihelion?

What is Aphelion? Aphelion is when the Earth is farthest away from the Sun, approximately 152 million kilometers away. This happens generally in early July.

What is Perihelion? Perihelion is when the Earth is closest to the Sun, approximately 147 million kilometers. This happens generally in early January.

The distance between Earth-Sun is known as the Astronomical Unit (AI). 1 AU is equal to 149.6 million kilometers.

What happens when Earth is at Aphelion?

Aphelion Phenomenon 2022 in India- At Aphelion, the distance between the Earth and the Sun is the longest. Earth is at Aphelion generally at a time when summer is at its peak, especially in Northern India. It is difficult to image that Earth is farther away from the Sun during the summer.

However, there is not much impact on the weather from the Earth's distance from the Sun. It might affect the duration of the weather but not cause any major change. Seasonal temperature variations occur mainly from the varying direction of the Earth's axial tilt.

When will Earth be at perihelion?

The Earth will be at perihelion next on January 4, 2023 when it will be 147.1 million km away from the Sun.

Why do we experience aphelion and perihelion?

Earth's orbit is not a perfect circle and that is why we experience aphelion and perihelion. Out of all the planets in our solar system, Venus has the most circular orbit, as its farthest point from the sun (aphelion) is 109 million km and its closest (perihelion) is 107 million km.

