Supreme Court allows women to appear for National Defence Academy (NDA) Exam

In a groundbreaking judgement, Supreme Court has permitted women to take the NDA exam. The apex court on August 18, 2021, slammed the Indian Army for not allowing women to take part in the National Defence Academy entrance exams and called the army’s policy decision gender discriminatory.

With the apex court order, women will now be able to appear for the NDA exam which is scheduled for September 5, 2021. Supreme Court further stated that the admissions will be subjected to the final orders of the court.

Supreme Court orders allowing women to take the National Defence Academy (NDA) exam scheduled for September 5th. The Apex Court says that admissions will be subject to the final orders of the court pic.twitter.com/8YVgaxz5O8 — ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2021

The latest interim order passed by the Supreme Court will be a major development as the NDA exam has always been reserved for men.

What did Supreme Court say about women taking NDA exam? Aishwarya Bharti, Additional Solicitor General, representing the Center had argued that it is a policy decision of the Government. However, disagreeing with the Center's contention, a bench comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and Kishan Kaul said that this is a policy decision on gender discrimination and the government must take a constructive view. The apex court also pulled up the Indian Army for resisting opportunities to women and asked to change its attitude and not just wait for the judicial orders to be passed in such matters. It further directed that women can sit for exams for entry in National Defence Academy, which is scheduled for September 5, 2021. Supreme Court added that the admissions will be subjected to its final orders.

Women in NDA: What was Central Government's argument?

The Central Government during the hearing said, "Women are being granted equal opportunity in the armed forces in the avenues that have been opened up for the employment of women. There is no violation of fundamental rights merely on the account of the mode of entries available to men and women to join the armed forces."

Petition filed for women to sit in NDA exam:

Supreme Court's order of allowing women to sit for the NDA exam, which untill now only reserved for men, was on the basis of a writ petition filed by Kush Kalra seeking permission for women to sit in the exam for the entry in National Defence Academy.

The petition for the NDA exam raised the issue of violation of Articles 14, 15, 16, and 19 of the Indian Constitution by denying the opportunity to eligible women candidates to join National Defence Academy.

The petitioner Kush Kalra was represented by the Senior Advocate Chinmoy Pradip Sharma, along with the advocates Sunaina Phul, Mohit Paul, and Irfan Haseib.

About NDA Exam:

• The National Defence Academy is the joint defence services training institute of the Indian Armed Forces. In the institute, the cadets of three services- the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force- are trained together before they go on to their respective academies for further training.

• The applicants to NDA are selected through a written exam conducted by the UPSC, which is then followed by extensive interviews by the Selection Board covering psychological testing, general aptitude, medical tests as well as physical and social skills.

• NDA exam, before the latest order by the Supreme Court permitting women to appear for the exam, was only reserved for unmarried men between the age of 16-19 years. The educational qualification is the pass certificate in 10+2 exams via a recognised board or University.