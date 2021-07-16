Badhaai Ho fame Surekha Sikri dies of cardiac arrest at 75

The National Award-winning actor Surekha Sikri passed away on July 16, 2021, due to cardiac arrest at the age of 75.

Her agent, in a statement, informed that the veteran actor was suffering from complications arising from the second brain stroke.

Vivek Sidhwani, the actor's agent, said that the three-time National winning actress, Surekha Sikri has passed away following a cardiac arrest earlier this morning. She was suffering from complications arising from a second brain stroke.

He added that the actress was surrounded by her family and caregivers and the family asks for privacy at this time.

Surekha Sikri had earlier suffered a brain stroke in September 2020 and was discharged after few days,

Surekha Sikri, the three-time National Award-winning actor, is best known for her majestic performances in ‘Mammo’, ‘Tamas’, ‘Badhaai Ho’, 'Salim Langde pe mat Ro' and popular daily soap ‘Balika Vadhu’.

Surekha Sikri was last seen in Netflix's anthology 'Ghost Stories' (2020) in the story which was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Surekha Sikri: Journey from 'Kissa Kursi Ka' to 'Badhaai Ho'

• Surekha Sikri was an Indian film, theatre, and television actress. A renowned name of Hindi theatre, Sikri made her debut in the 1978 political drama film 'Kissa Kursi Ka'.

• She further went on to play various supporting roles in numerous Malayalam and Hindi Films and also gained recognition by working in Indian soap operas.

• Her work in the critically acclaimed 1989 release ' Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro' and in Govind Nihalani's 'Tamas', has been considered her career's best performances. Sikri further established herself as the powerhouse of talent by working in Shyam Benegal's 'Mammo', 'Zubeida'.

• After becoming a popular name on TV by playing a negative role in popular daily soap 'Balika Vadhu', Sikri received immense appreciation and recognition from the viewers and critics for her latest release 'Badhaai Ho', starring Ayushmaan Khurana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, and Sanya Malhotra.

Three-time National Award winner:

Surekha Sikri was awarded the National Award three times for Best Supporting Actress-

Year Movies 1988 Tamas 1995 Mammo 2018 Badhaai Ho

Other awards and recognition:

Awards Work Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in Negative Role Balika Vadhu Indian Telly Award for Best Actress in Supporting Role Balika Vadhu Sangeet Natak Akademi Award For contribution towards Hindi Theater Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actress Badhaai Ho Screen Award for Best Supporting Actress Badhaai Ho

Surekha Sikri: Filmography

S. No. Films 1 Kissa Kursi Ka 2 Tamas 3 Salim Langde pe Mat ro 4 Mammo 5 Sardari Begum 6 Sarfarosh 7 Zubeida 8 Kali Salwar 9 Mr. & Mrs. Iyer 10 Badhaai Ho

Personal Life:

Surekha Sikri is survived by her son Rahul Sikri. She belonged to Uttar Pradesh and had spent her childhood in Nainital and Almora.

At the beginning of her career, Sikri attended CEC, Aligarh Muslim University. Later she graduated from the prestigious National School of Drama (NSD) in 1971.

Surekha Sikri was married to Hemant Rege, who passed away due to heart failure in 2009. Noted actor Naseeruddin Shah is her former brother-in-law.