Suriname's Indian-origin President to be Chief Guest at Republic Day 2021

Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Indian-origin President of Suriname, will be the chief guest at India’s Republic Day Parade on January 26, 2021. The news comes after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson cancelled his visit to India.

The Suriname President was earlier the Chief Guest at the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention, which was conducted by the Ministry of External Affairs. Santokhi had delivered the keynote address on the occasion.

Chandrikapersad Santokhi was sworn in as the 9th President of the Republic of Suriname in July 2020 after his party- Progressive Reform Party won the 2020 General Elections by claiming 20 out of the total 51 seats.

About Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Santokhi, who is a former chief of police, was the sole nominee for Suriname's Presidency and was inaugurated as President on July 16, 2020. His win brought an end to the dictatorial rule by Dési Bouterse.

His party, the Progressive Reform Party (PRP) largely represents the Indian community and had originally been called the United Hindustani Party.

Suriname is a former Dutch colony where Indian-origin people make up the largest ethnic group, as they comprise 27.4 percent of the total population of 587,000.

Background

India had initially invited UK PM Boris Johnson to be the Republic Day Chief Guest but the British PM later decided to cancel his visit due to the escalating COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom.