Switch Delhi: Delhi government launches campaign to promote electric vehicles

The Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on February 4, 2021, launched the ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign in order to promote the use of electric vehicles. He also appealed to the citizens to buy such vehicles to combat the pollution in the capital city.

The Chief Minister during the launch informed that the state government will only hire electric vehicles for various purposes in the next six weeks.

He also asked the big companies and delivery chains, market associations, resident welfare associations, malls, and cinema halls to promote the use of electric vehicles and to set up the charging stations at their premises.

While appealing to make the campaign a mass movement, the Chief Minister encouraged the youths of the city to buy an electric vehicle as their first vehicle.

Let's switch to Electric Vehicles and save our environment. Launching a mass awareness campaign - 'Switch Delhi' | LIVE https://t.co/FZftMrXnI8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 4, 2021

Objective:

Under the campaign, an awareness will be created about the benefits of electric vehicles as well as in what way it can contribute to making Delhi clean and pollution-free.

The Delhi government has appealed to the citizens of the city to take part in the campaign for promoting the replacement of polluting diesel and petrol vehicles with electric vehicles and to contribute towards a pollution-free Delhi.

Delhi government’s electric vehicle policy:

As per Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the electric vehicle policy of the Delhi government has been considered as one of the best in the world and now it's high time that it is implemented with commitment.

Under the policy, the government has planned extensive subsidies on the purchase of the electric two-wheelers and four-wheelers, besides waving the registration charges and road tax.

Sale of electric vehicles in Delhi:

Ever since the Electric Vehicle Policy was launched by the government in August 2020, more than 6,000 electric vehicles have been purchased. The state government has also issued the tenders to set up 100 charging stations across the city.

Delhi government has fixed an ambitious target of 25% electric vehicles among the total vehicle registrations in Delhi by 2024.