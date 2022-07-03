Sydney Floods 2022: Thousands told to evacuate as heavy rains bring life-threatening emergency

Sydney Floods 2022: Thousands of New South Wales (NSW) residents were told to evacuate on July 3, 2022 due to heavy rains that may bring "life-threatening emergency." This comes after incessant severe rains led to spilling of Sydney's main dam overnight.

The residents living on the coast between Newcastle and Batemans Bay have been warned of wild weather conditions, which are predicted to worsen in the next 24 hours as floods may hit the east coast once more.

Bureau of Meteorology Manager, Hazard Preparedness and Response, East, Jane Golding is delivering the latest weather information alongside NSW Minister for Emergency Service and Resilience Steph Cooke and NSW SES Commissioner Carlene York - https://t.co/AVu7Z4Kj8N — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) July 3, 2022

The Bureau of Meteorology in New South Wales tweeted, " Flood Warning issued in Hawkesbury, Nepean & Colo Rivers. Major flooding occurring at Menangle, Wallacia & North Richmond. Major flooding is forecast for Windsor Sackville & WisemansFerry."

The Bureau of Meteorology, Australia also tweeted multiple flood warnings across eastern New South Wales and added that the widespread rain will continue through Sunday night, with damaging winds and damaging surf as an east coast low approaches.

Multiple #Flood Warnings are current across eastern #NSW for Minor to Major Flooding.



Widespread #rain will continue through Sunday night, with damaging winds and damaging surf as an east coast low approaches.



NSW Warnings: https://t.co/NQGpclVEIJ pic.twitter.com/9SGNreh7TI — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) July 3, 2022

The weather bureau has warned of heavy rainfall that could potentially lead to flash floods and landslides along the east coast region between Newcastle and Bateman's Bay in New South Wales state. The rain is expected to intensify over the next two days.

Thousands of people asked to evacuate

Around 9,500 people have been asked to evacuate amid flood warnings and the number continues to rise. New South Wales faces a number of dangers including flash floods, riverine flooding and coastal erosion along with landslides.

9,500 people are now subject to evacuation orders and warnings, and this number continues to rise. NSW faces a number of dangers: flash flooding, riverine flooding and coastal erosion. I’m encouraging all communities to heed the advice of @NSWSES and @BOM_NSW. — Steph Cooke MP (@stephcookemp) July 3, 2022

The residents in parts of Camden, Woronora, Chipping Norton, Georges Hall, Lansvale, Moorebank, Warwick Farm, Penrith and Emu Plains are among those affected as an overnight deluge hit swollen waterways. The heavy rains had caused Sydney's main dam to spill overnight. As per the water authorities, the spill would be comparable to a major spill in March 2021 at the Warragamba Dam, as there is no room for the water to remain in the dams. The rivers are flowing very fast and very dangerous.

New South Wales Minister for Emergency Services and Resilience Steph Cooke tweeted, "the current rainfall and flash flooding is a "life-threatening emergency situation", as thousands of people in low-lying areas across Sydney's south-west have been ordered to leave their homes or risk becoming isolated."

She further tweeted that the "@NSWSES will issue many evacuation warnings and orders tonight, and if you receive one, please act immediately. If you were safe in the March 2021 flood, don’t assume you will be safe tonight."

The @NSWSES will issue many evacuation warnings and orders tonight, and if you receive one, please act immediately. If you were safe in the March 2021 flood, don’t assume you will be safe tonight. — Steph Cooke MP (@stephcookemp) July 3, 2022

What happened in March 2021?

Severe rainfall in the eastern coast of Australia had caused widespread flooding in New South Wales on March 18, 2021, affecting regions from the North Coast to the Sydney metropolitan area in the South. The flooding was the worst flooding experienced by the residents living in Sydney suburbs in over 60 years.

The severe flooding was described as one in 100-year flooding. The communities living in far-southeast such as Queensland were also affected.

This led the Australian government to declare many parts of the east coast as a natural disaster zone. Over 18,000 people were forced to evacuate due to the flooding. The severe floods occured less than 18 months after Australia was affected by the Black Summer bushfires, which had impacted many towns.