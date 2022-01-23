Syed Modi Badminton Championship 2022: PV Sindhu wins women's singles title, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Castro win mixed doubles 

Syed Modi Badminton Championship 2022: Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu won the women's singles final of the Syed Modi Badminton Championship 2022 held at Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium on January 23, 2022. Top-seeded Sindhu beat Malvika Bansod in two straight sets of 21-13, 21-16 in the final that lasted for 35 minutes.

The two-time Olympic medalist had stormed into the women's singles final of the Syed Modi Badminton Championship 2022 after defeating 5th seeded Russian opponent Evgeniya Kosetskaya who retired hurt midway in their semifinal clash on January 22nd. Malvika, on the other hand, had defeated another Indian Anupama Upadhyaya 19-21, 21-19, 21-7 in a tough semifinal match.

The men's singles final of the Syed Modi Badminton Championship 2022, which was slated to take place between Arnaud Merkle and Lucas Claerbout on January 23rd was declared as a 'no match' after one of the finalists tested positive for COVID-19.

The Syed Modi Badminton Championship 2022 mixed doubles title was won by the Indian duo of Ishaan Bhatnagar- Tanisha Castro. The 7th seeded pair won the mixed doubles final of the Syed Modi International tournament comfortably in two straight sets of 21-16, 21-12 against another Indian pair Hema Nagendra Babu and Srivedya Gurazada on January 23rd.

Syed Modi International tournament

• The Syed Modi Badminton Championship is an international badminton tournament that is held annually in India. The championship has turned into a BWF Grand Prix event in 2009.

• The Syed Modi Badminton Championship is held annually in Lucknow at the Babu Banarasi Das Indoor Stadium. The tournament was upgraded to a BWF Grand Prix Gold tournament in 2011.

• The tournament was started by the Uttar Pradesh Badminton Association (UPBA) in 1991 in memory of the Commonwealth Games champion Syed Modi.

• The tournament was a national-level tournament till its inauguration till 2003 and was organised as an international event for the first time in 2004.

• The tournament was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.