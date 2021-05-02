Tamil Nadu Election Result 2021: Edappadi, Kolathur, Chepauk, Bodinayakkanur, Coimbatore South: Key Constituencies

The 16th Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections were held on April 06, 2021, in a single phase. The results for the 234-seats high octane TN Assembly Elections are to be declared today, May 02, 2021. The 2021 TN Assembly Elections are the state’s first elections since the death of two key leaders, J. Jayalalithaa, AIADMK, and M. Karunanidhi, DMK.

The Dravidian politics in 2021 witnessed competition from the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party led by Kamal Hassan and the Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam party led by TTV Dhinakaran.

Here are the key constituencies to watch out for:

Edappadi: Tamil Nadu CM and AIADMK top leader K Palaniswami Edappadi is contesting from the Edappadi constituency for the seventh time. He has contested six times from the Edappadi constituency since 1989 and only lost twice. He is facing T M Sambathkumar of the DMK and N Pookadai Sekar of AMMK.

Bodinayakkanur: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is contesting from the Bodinayakkanur district. He had won from this district in 2011 by 30,000 votes and in 2016 by 15,000 votes. This year, he is facing Thanga Tamilselvan of the DMK.

Kolathur: DMK President M K Stalin is contesting from the Kolathur constituency. This is his first election without his father and DMK leader M Karunanidhi who passed away in 2018. This year, he is facing Aadi Rajaram of AIADMK and J Arumugham of AMMK. In 2016, Stalin won by 36,000 votes and in 2011, he won by just 2,734 votes in the Kolathur district.

Chepauk: Udhayanidhi Stalin of DMK, son of M K Stalin, is making his debut from Chepauk district. He is facing AVA Kassali (PMK), I Rajendran (AMMK), Muhammad Ithris (IJK), and Jayasimaharaja (NTK). In the past, J Anbazhagan has won from Chepauk in 2011 by 9,203 votes and in 2016 by 14,000 votes.

Coimbatore South: Actor-turned-politician and the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party leader Kamal Haasan is contesting from the Coimbatore South against Mayura Jayakumar, Congress ally of DMK and Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP ally of AIADMK.

Kovilpatti: The Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazagam (AMMK) party leader TTV Dhinakaran, also the nephew of VK Sasikala, is contesting from this constituency. He is facing Kadambur C Raju of AIADMK and K Sreenivasan, CPM ally of DMK. Raju had won Kovilpatti by 26,000 votes in 2011.